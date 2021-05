It’s important to be able to see yourself on-screen growing up. When you have people from different backgrounds in your cast, they will bring a lot of creativity and insight to the project and that is felt on set as well as on-screen. Having just done a film with over 80 people with disabilities, I can tell you that it means a whole lot to those individuals who aren’t normally given the spotlight. Seeing a representation of yourself on screen makes everyone feel like they are worthy of existing and that they are not alone. Moving forward with this sort of mindset, stories will open far and wide and we can stop churning out the same things over and over. Who knows where stories can go the more you broaden the talent pool. Beyond being the right thing to do and a morality issue, producers and studios now realize that DUH…diversity in a cast will help increase the market share box office value and sales of any project. I believe inclusion should be organic to any story, however, and not forced through casting just to meet a quota’s sake, because that is glaringly obvious to everyone and takes you out of the presentation. We should want to know and learn from each other and this will only become the norm by doing.