MLS

3119 Brighton Street

arlingtonrealtyinc.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article3 Bedroom 1 bath interior row home. Great rental, flip or Buy and hold. This is an assignment transaction and must use sellers title company. Property being sold as-Is Listing courtesy of Certified Home Specialists Realty Inc.. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers'...

www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com
#Buy And Hold#Rental Property#Brighton Street#Home#Sale#Bedroom
Real Estatebocaratonrealestate.com

2720 NW 70th Boulevard

Situated on an ideal lakefront lot with the highly desirable southern exposure, the San Giorgio model is an exquisite customized home that is ideal for grand living and entertaining. With designer finishes by Clive Daniel, this single story home offers impressive experience from the moment one enters this luxurious property. An attractive covered entry and grand foyer open up to the spacious great room with soaring ceilings that allows for abundant natural light throughout. Long lake views are enjoyed from all the main areas of the home. A gourmet kitchen features a magnificent center island with top-of-the-line appliances, Michael Aram lighting fixtures and an adjoining workspace. Elegant dining room creates the ultimate setting for dining and entertaining.
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

7408 Kellys Store Road

This beautifully designed custom home offers over 4,000 sq ft of living space above grade with another 1700+ sq ft of unfinished space in the basement. Perfectly placed on a 1.41 acre lot this design incorporates large, lofting windows taking advantage of the gorgeous surrounding mountain views. A recent custom deck addition invites you to enjoy the outdoors and overlook your private fenced yard. The main level begins with the maintenance free, wraparound front porch. The entryway has a leaded glass theme with transom and sidelights which leads into a grand foyer with dueling coat closets. Custom oak wood flooring flows through the main level. A gourmet kitchen with custom cabinetry, stainless appliances, breakfast bar open to family room and large center island. A private breakfast room with sliding glass door to rear deck; laundry room with front loading washer and dryer; formal dining room; formal living room; 2 story family room with gas fireplace and custom built-in bookshelves; full bathroom; and spacious den/office. The upper level offers a huge owner's suite complete with tray ceiling, wall closet, large walk-in closet, sitting room with glass door to private covered deck, luxury owner's bathroom (featuring heated tile floor, ceramic tile shower, whirlpool tub, double vanities/sink); spacious second bedroom with a private full bath; oversized third and fourth bedrooms with shared full bath. This house will not disappoint. Everything was well thought out and built with meticulous care. This is truly a must see property. Call today for details. Professional photos coming soon.
Manassas, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

311 W Washington Street

Enjoy one level living in this completely renovated ranch style home with NO HOA. Updates include: New roof, Stainless steel appliances, Granite counters, Kitchen cabinets, Carpet, Vinyl flooring, Paint, Upgraded lighting and fixtures! A perfect cozy home right off of 29 with easy access to commuting routes to Warrenton, Culpeper, and Manassas. Don't wait to make this your home today!
Scottsdale, AZoucampus.org

5174 North 83rd Street

Fully Furnished 2-Bedroom + 2-Bathroom + Private Patio + Community Pool - Beautiful fully furnished 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom with a private, Saltillo-tiled patio. Walk into a cozy living room that leads back to the kitchen with laundry just off the kitchen for convenience. Behind the kitchen is the formal eating area with a wine refrigerator; perfect for enjoying a glass on the private patio on a warm, Arizona evening. Master bedroom has a beautiful, upgraded en-suite bathroom and roomy, walk-in closet with custom organizational units. The Chateau de Vie community includes a community pool and front yard landscaping.
MLStylerwoodgroup.com

2090 3rd Lane, Big Bear, CA 92314 (MLS # EV21110636)

Cozy, quaint home in treed area of Erwin Lake. Spacious vaulted ceiling and beautiful floor to ceiling rock fireplace. Great bar area for entertaining. 2 spacious amazing bedrooms upstairs. Northside BDR. has a wall of windows and Cathedral Ceiling, Southside upstairs BDR has access to a wonder deck for star gazing. The master bedroom and bath are downstairs. Many new upgrades such as, new flooring, new roof on shed, and bright cheerful exterior paint which is an outstanding paint job. Completely enclosed rear yard and patio and super clean. Designed for easy maintenance. Sunny upstairs deck with peek-a-boo mountain view. Very easy access, level lot, 2 side entrances, spacious laundry room. Overall just a wonderful home to enjoy! This is a see it, like it, buy it property.
Baltimore, MDarlingtonrealtyinc.com

826 E Belvedere Avenue

This 1,560 square foot, 3 bedroom 1 and 1 half bath with a partially finished basement can be yours! It is in the picturesque Chinquapan/Belvedere neighborhood of Baltimore. Within walking distance of several parks. Minutes from Belvedere Square, dining, and shopping. Easy access to Charles St, and to I-83. This home was built in 1937, built to last, however, it won't stay on the market long. It has a spacious living room, and a small separated dining room. The basement has a bar area. This home is priced to sell, and is being sold As/Is.
Frederick County, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

313 W South Street

Back on the market! Fully-detached home in the heart of downtown Frederick just a few blocks from countless restaurants and shopping. Modern kitchen with granite counters, farmhouse sink, stainless steel appliances, and custom cabinetry. Central AC and new carpet throughout. Large rear yard with patio and off-street parking access, with lovely landscaping and natural boulders. Located just outside the Historic District boundaries -- It went fast the first time, so do not hesitate to make this your own!
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

700 New Hampshire Avenue NW , #406

Rare one bedroom one and a half bath with INCREDIBLE river view . Fantastic sunsets. Long balcony. and floor to ceiling windows. Washer dryer. Ample closet space, plus additional storage room. Garage parking space included! All inclusive Co-op fee includes property taxes, all utilities, internet/cable, maintenance of HVAC, and underground garage parking. Watergate South amenities include 24-hour front desk service, salt-water outdoor pool & gas grill, fitness center, roof terrace, community room, plus on-site shops and restaurants. Walking distance to the Kennedy Center, Georgetown Waterfront, Foggy Bottom Metro, Watergate Hotel & Spa, and restaurants.
Fredericksburg, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

223 North Randolph Road

4 bed, 2 bath completely remodeled home less than 3 miles from downtown Fredericksburg! New upgrades to include: updated bathrooms, kitchen counters, appliances, tile backsplash, attic insulation, sealed driveway, light fixtures, hardwood floors, new carpet, new paint, too much to list! A must see. Tree-lined rear yard and spacious front yard perfect for enertaining, No HOA! Seller offering a home warranty - included with the sale!
Vermont Statearlingtonrealtyinc.com

1186 N Vermont Street

MUST-SEE, TURNKEY TOWNHOME in the heart of Ballston featuring many recent top-quality upgrades, 4 Bedrooms, 3.5 Baths, Kitchen that opens to Living/Dining Room, daylight Rec Room, 2 Fireplaces, Fenced Patio, and Parking! With 2,160 square feet of FULL DAYLIGHT living space on 3 levels, this stylish ALL BRICK property is the complete package and provides everything needed to relax, entertain, and work at home. The crown jewel of the Main Level is the gorgeous Kitchen with granite-topped gray cabinets, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, recessed lighting, pantry closet, table space, and granite eating bar. The Kitchen opens to the spacious Living Room and Dining Room with hardwood floors, recessed lighting, and wood-burning fireplace. The Top Floor features 3 Bedrooms and 2 Full Baths, including Primary Suite with beautiful ensuite Full Bath and walk-in closet. The daylight Entry Level has the 4th Bedroom (perfect for an office), Full Bath, PLUS large Rec Room with wood-burning fireplace, wet bar, recessed lighting, and Andersen sliding glass door to fenced rear patio. Additional features include Powder Room on the Main Level, plentiful closet space, under-stairs storage, and Utility/Laundry Room. New Roof in December 2020. Upgrades in 2021 include Kitchen, Bathrooms, Kitchen Appliances, Washer/Dryer, Wet Bar, Recessed Lighting, Light Fixtures, Carpet, Interior Paint, Sliding Glass Door, Patio, and Fence. 1 Assigned Parking Space (#29). LOW HOA is $525 Semi-Annually ($87.50 Month). Windows Convey As Is. Superior location is 5 blocks to Ballston Metrorail Station and is within 5-10 blocks of bike trails, parks, and a multitude of dining and retail options, including Ballston Quarter. Enjoy easy access to Amazon HQ2, Clarendon, I66, Glebe Rd, Route 50, Reagan National Airport, and more.
Baltimore, MDarlingtonrealtyinc.com

4012 Ridgecroft Road

Beautifully renewed home that's spacious with elegant finishes. It's only 20 minutes away from downtown Baltimore, where you can enjoy the aquarium, endless restaurants, retail, waterfront, hotels, etc. and this home is conveniently located near shopping centers, schools, parks, golf courses, and much more. Listing courtesy of Keller Williams Realty.
Kansas Statearlingtonrealtyinc.com

5213 Kansas Avenue NW

GORGEOUS CHIC RENOVATION, PRACTICALLY A BRAND A NEW HOME!! HIGH-END BATHROOMS & KITCHEN!! SECOND FLOOR BALCONY/DECK!! NO EXPENSE SPARED!! ATTENTION TO DETAILS!! Welcome to this stunning luxury residence in desirable Petworth! The neighborhood is vibrant and exciting. Petworth is well known for award winning restaurants, bookstores, retail shops, cigar lounge, community events and more! Featuring 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms with a modern airy open floor plan, beautiful hardwood flooring throughout, dual AC units to cool the entire home, wall outlets that features USB ports for all your charging desires, Bluetooth in three (3) bathrooms, three (3) decks, detached garage with remote control door and contemporary lighting. Kitchen boasts Kitchenaid stainless-steel appliances, back splash, island with accents to match the beautiful cool blue cabinetry, barn sink with attached cutting board and wine cooler cabinet. Off the kitchen features a beautiful barn door then you enter a light filled spacious gorgeous half bathroom. Beautiful deck off kitchen makes the entire space perfect for entertaining. Moving upstairs, breathtaking master suite featuring a huge balcony, gorgeous master bathroom with a free-standing soaking tub, dual sinks and walk in shower, beautifully tiled second bathroom, 2 sun filled bedrooms, washer and dryer and Carrier AC unit. Lower-level features versatile functionality to include wet bar, wine cooler cabinet, entertainment/living room/family room, 1 bedroom, 1 full bathroom, 1 half bathroom, enormous laundry room with connections for washer and dryer and second AC Carrier Unit. Private new fenced, built in enormous seating bench, an additional stand-alone deck, garden, and lights. A backyard oasis that is perfect for entertaining. An unbeatable location with a near-perfect walk score, dedicated bike lane in front of home, bike to and through the gorgeous Rock Creek Park, two (2) Walmart Supercenters within walking distance, walk to Fort Totten Station (green, yellow and red line) & Georgia Ave-Petworth Station (green & yellow line) and multiple bus transit routes.To prevent the spread of COVID-19 please adhere to the following directions for touring our property: Practice social distancing, don't go if you feel unwell, don't touch anything, and wear shoe covers. All parties are encouraged to wear masks. Mask.
Real Estatebocaratonrealestate.com

1124 SW 18th St

Beautiful 5 bed, 3.5 bath two story pool home w/ nearly 4,000 sq ft under air! Backyard is a tropical paradise w/ pool & patio. Remodeled gourmet kitchen w/ breakfast area and lovely lunch counter. Remodeled bathrooms. Dual AC systems (upstairs-2020, downstairs-2018). Huge master bedroom suite w/ walk in closet & remodeled bathroom. Formal living & dining rooms. Spacious family room. Two car garage w/ newer impact doors. Steps to Pine Breeze Park and a few blocks to new El Rio Park.
Thiensville, WIMATC Times

101-140 Linden Lane

Beautifully renovated property with in unit washer & dryers. This property also include Free Heat & Water along with underground parking - Our renovated Linden Lane Apartments are a great place to call home. The kitchen has many features you will enjoy. The lovely maple cabinets have soft close doors and drawers and pull-out recycling and garbage drawer. Each renovated apartments kitchen is complete with a tile backsplash. These spacious apartments have 2 bedrooms with closet organizers that maximize storage. Each bedroom is complete a ceiling fan. The master bedroom offers a half bath. The large windows are new and offer plenty of natural light. Each apartment comes with a space in our heated parking garage and a storage locker. Laundry is in building and coin operated. Linden Lane is a quiet street with many mature trees that can be enjoyed from your deck or patio. Contact us today to see what is available and set up a tour.
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

20342 Cider Barrel Drive

The tenant occupied ! Must make an appointment ! Pictures coming soon !Beautiful brick front 4 level end unit town home. Open floor plan . Hardwood floors on every floor.All bedrooms have own bath. Updated Kitchen and Bathrooms. Please remove shoes or booties provided. Listing courtesy of Nbi Realty Llc.
MLStylerwoodgroup.com

116 Sunset Lane, Sugar Loaf, CA 92386 (MLS # 219062277PS)

Sweet 1 bed and 1 bath single story home w/ a spacious floor plan, native rock fireplace, fully fenced back yard, large storage shed. laminate & linoleum throughout, T & G ceilings in the living room. Year Built 1950 Community SGLF - Sugarloaf. County San Bernardino. Additional Details. AIR None.
Harwood, MDarlingtonrealtyinc.com

3665 Solomons Island Road

$200,000 STATUS: Active ON SITE: TODAY ID#: MDAA468304. Location, location, location! Build your dream home on this 3.53 acre lot located in a highly sought after location on Solomons Island Road in Harwood. This is a nice wooded lot which will afford you plenty of privacy. SDR FAMILY HOMES will build you the home of your choice to your specifications. Please see the 3D tour below to see just one of your options.3D Tour: https://kuula.co/share/collection/7YGFRfs=1&vr=1&sd=1&initload=0&autorotate=1.5&autop=20&autopalt=1&thumbs=1&info=0&logo=0Please give me a call, I'd love to work with you. The entrance to this lot is to the left as soon as you turn into the Hospice House parking lot.3.2 miles to Edgewater8 miles to Downtown Annapolis29.8 miles to Washington, DC34.9 miles to Baltimore.
Mechanicsville, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

26620 Forest Hall Drive

This HUGE Mechanicsville home sits on over 3 acres! Large living/family room sits over an oversized 2 car garage. With 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths, this home offers plenty of space. The 3+ acres provides privacy and Southern Maryland charm. Schedule your private showing today!. Listing courtesy of Home Towne...
Great Falls, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

426 Montpelier Road

Lovely 5 Acre Lot Backing to over 400 Acres of Trees. Build your dream home in a private setting in Great Falls. This is your chance to be a part of this lovely neighborhood Chinquapin Manor. Electricity is at the site. New Survey is in progress. See VIEW DOCMENTS for other information. No Sign on Property yet. Lot is located down a shared easement to both 434 & 426. ** Please park on Montpelier before making a left down the easement and walk to the lot location. There is no room to turn around at this time and the owner of 434 would prefer not to use his driveway to turn around.