MLS

110 Cherrydell Road

arlingtonrealtyinc.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGreat Investment Property with 2 Legally Licensed Apartments with Separate Metering. Live in one apartment and lease the other, or lease both. Glassed-in porch leads to the hallway with two separate entrances. Upper Level apartment is vacant. Main/Lower level tenants have lease through 4/1/2023. Upper Level Apartment, (Unit 2) includes 1 bedroom, 1 full bath, eat-in kitchen, living room and roof porch. Main/Lower Level Apartment (Unit 1) includes 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths, eat-in kitchen, family room. and bonus room. There is one parking pad in the rear of the house and street parking in front.

www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com
Real Estatebocaratonrealestate.com

2720 NW 70th Boulevard

Situated on an ideal lakefront lot with the highly desirable southern exposure, the San Giorgio model is an exquisite customized home that is ideal for grand living and entertaining. With designer finishes by Clive Daniel, this single story home offers impressive experience from the moment one enters this luxurious property. An attractive covered entry and grand foyer open up to the spacious great room with soaring ceilings that allows for abundant natural light throughout. Long lake views are enjoyed from all the main areas of the home. A gourmet kitchen features a magnificent center island with top-of-the-line appliances, Michael Aram lighting fixtures and an adjoining workspace. Elegant dining room creates the ultimate setting for dining and entertaining.
Potomac, MDarlingtonrealtyinc.com

20798 Waterside Drive

Rare opportunity. Waterfront cottage with a pier, boatlift ready for you to enjoy the beauty of the Potomac River. Fishing, skiing, crabbing jetskiing, kayak, canoe and enjoy exploring the vast tidewater. Relax and appreciate the quality of life in the scenery alone. Everyday on this property will seem like vacation. Located close to Leonardtown for shopping and dining. BONUS..........seller is throwing in a vacant lot behind the property. Setup a garden there ,put up a garage.......there are many possibilities. Another huge plus is that there is no HOA or condo fee. Pictures and words don't do it justice so please call and setup a personal showing.Check out the video at https://vimeo.com/553853188.
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

7408 Kellys Store Road

This beautifully designed custom home offers over 4,000 sq ft of living space above grade with another 1700+ sq ft of unfinished space in the basement. Perfectly placed on a 1.41 acre lot this design incorporates large, lofting windows taking advantage of the gorgeous surrounding mountain views. A recent custom deck addition invites you to enjoy the outdoors and overlook your private fenced yard. The main level begins with the maintenance free, wraparound front porch. The entryway has a leaded glass theme with transom and sidelights which leads into a grand foyer with dueling coat closets. Custom oak wood flooring flows through the main level. A gourmet kitchen with custom cabinetry, stainless appliances, breakfast bar open to family room and large center island. A private breakfast room with sliding glass door to rear deck; laundry room with front loading washer and dryer; formal dining room; formal living room; 2 story family room with gas fireplace and custom built-in bookshelves; full bathroom; and spacious den/office. The upper level offers a huge owner's suite complete with tray ceiling, wall closet, large walk-in closet, sitting room with glass door to private covered deck, luxury owner's bathroom (featuring heated tile floor, ceramic tile shower, whirlpool tub, double vanities/sink); spacious second bedroom with a private full bath; oversized third and fourth bedrooms with shared full bath. This house will not disappoint. Everything was well thought out and built with meticulous care. This is truly a must see property. Call today for details. Professional photos coming soon.
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

8303 Great Cove Road

Cozy home in Rural Fulton County. Large room sizes. Master and laundry on main level. Roof a few years old. Furnace new in December of 2020. Hot tub in sunroom needs repair. Drain pipe doesn't work, Have to dip the water out. Central air needs serviced. Great starter home.Cash or conventional loans.
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

631 S Eaton Street

This UPDATED 3 BD & 3.5 BA Rowhome Has Been Remodeled With Every Detail In Mind! Updates Include: Gleaming Oak Hardwood Floors & Newer Staircase; Sparkling Granite Countertops, Custom Cabinetry w/ Imported Italian Tile; Chef's Kitchen w/ Upgraded Stainless Steel Appliances & Crown Molding. Newer Roof, Electrical, Plumbing & Utilities. Plenty of Natural Sunlight Throughout! Upgraded Trim Package. The Deck off the Upper Level is the Perfect Place to Relax & Unwind! Off Street Parking Available! It Doesn't Get Better Than This! Make It Yours!
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

31666 Old Orchard Road

Incredibly well maintained Trappe Cape Cod situated on a private lot and close to the Choptank River. Offering 1st floor primary with walk-in closet, primary bath with double vanity and huge walk in shower. Recently installed engineered flooring throughout the whole house. Spacious kitchen with new cabinets, granite counters and subway tile backsplash and large island and recessed lighting. Generous laundry room and powder room on 1st floor as well. Upstairs offers 2 large guest rooms with deep closets and oversized full bath. The rear yard offers a comfortable rear porch ready to relax on and loads of room for a pool or patio and is fenced in for privacy. Situated on almost an acre of land providing plenty of opportunity to grow. High efficiency HVAC unit with propane back up make heating and cooling this house vert affordable.
Annapolis, MDwhatsupmag.com

921 Dreams Point Rd

Welcome to Dreams Point in Jamestown on the Magothy. Stunning architecture, fine fit and finish, gated driveway, pristine condition, and deep protected water are only a few of features that make this property a true gem. Situated on a private lot, and built at an ideal elevation above Forked Creek, this custom brick 5 bedroom/4 baths/2 half baths home features beautiful wood floors, custom trim, a mosaic tile foyer, impressive curved staircase, 4 gas fireplaces, an exquisite gourmet chef's kitchen with custom cabinetry, luxury appliances, two large pantries, a breakfast area, two custom work stations and a gourmet coffee bar. This home also offers a waterfront great room with soaring ceilings, a stately main level home office with gas fireplace, over a dozen Swarovski crystal chandeliers throughout the home, expansive master suite with luxury bath and separate walk-in closets, waterfront screened porch and deck, and many other features you would expect to find in a home of this quality craftsmanship. The expansive lower level includes an au-pair/guest suite, family room with custom built-ins, game room area, gym/yoga area and a large storage and workshop area. The discreet and maintenance free solar panel system provides clean energy and a significant reduction in energy costs. Ideally located for enjoying the best of what our area has to offer by land or water. Great access to the Chesapeake Bay, and a short ride to Dobbins Island, Dreams Point is a boater's dream. The deep water pier is very protected and includes water, electric and a Magnum lift. Welcome to the best of waterfront living on the Magothy River.
Manassas, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

311 W Washington Street

Enjoy one level living in this completely renovated ranch style home with NO HOA. Updates include: New roof, Stainless steel appliances, Granite counters, Kitchen cabinets, Carpet, Vinyl flooring, Paint, Upgraded lighting and fixtures! A perfect cozy home right off of 29 with easy access to commuting routes to Warrenton, Culpeper, and Manassas. Don't wait to make this your home today!
Scottsdale, AZoucampus.org

5174 North 83rd Street

Fully Furnished 2-Bedroom + 2-Bathroom + Private Patio + Community Pool - Beautiful fully furnished 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom with a private, Saltillo-tiled patio. Walk into a cozy living room that leads back to the kitchen with laundry just off the kitchen for convenience. Behind the kitchen is the formal eating area with a wine refrigerator; perfect for enjoying a glass on the private patio on a warm, Arizona evening. Master bedroom has a beautiful, upgraded en-suite bathroom and roomy, walk-in closet with custom organizational units. The Chateau de Vie community includes a community pool and front yard landscaping.
Real Estatebocaratonrealestate.com

4283 NW 65th Road

This immaculate & cheery two story home of 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths and a large loft is light and open featuring volume ceilings, neutral tile floors & carpeting & a charming kitchen with white 42'' cabinetry. The Master suite offers engineered wood floors, a spacious walk-in closet and a Master bath with dual sinks and upgraded shower. A dramatic staircase leads to a huge loft, 2 bedrooms & a remodeled secondary bathroom. Sliding glass doors lead from both the living room & Master Suite to a charming private open patio. Newer water heater. Furniture negotiable. BONUS: Club incentive of $22,500 toward country club initiation if closed by October 31, 2021. Don't miss this opportunity to come in at a great value and start enjoying the Woodfield lifestyle!
Ottawa, KSoucampus.org

125 N. 18th Street

Newly Renovated Interiors! Comes With Washer and Dryers! - The Kennedy floor plan is the perfect setup for comfort! With a modern, classy new look, we included all stainless-steel appliances, with spacious closet space and two private spacious bathrooms. We offer plank flooring throughout the apartments, brushed nickel sink and fixtures, modern ceiling fans in every room and fully upgraded look. Enjoy a spacious living room and kitchen with a balcony/patio overlooking lush landscaping with over 100 trees on site and an amazing downtown skyline views and sunsets. We are a smoke free community with central heating and cooling and a professional and prompt on site management team. Agave court is fully gated, with video surveillance plus, plenty of covered parking near your home.
La Plata, MDarlingtonrealtyinc.com

111 Wheatfield Drive

This end unit town home is 5 years young in La Plata, MD in the Agricopia community. Built by Ryan Homes, it resides in a very quiet, peaceful and family oriented neighborhood. This 3 level home has been well maintained and is very spacious. The entrance is located on the main level where you re greeted by a cozy family/rec room with plush carpeting and recessed lighting. On the second level is the living room with ceiling-to-floor windows and a ceiling fan. A half bathroom is situated between the living room and kitchen. Both the kitchen and dining room have hardwood flooring. The kitchen has recessed lighting and stainless steel appliances. Off of the kitchen is the walkout deck perfect for entertaining in the spring and summer months. The third level includes the Master suite, with a full bath that has a separate shower and tub and double sink vanities. In the bedroom are ceiling-to-floor windows as well as a ceiling fan. There are two additional rooms perfect for kids bedrooms, home office, weight room, etc. There s a second full bathroom at the end of the hall and a laundry section with front load washer and dryer. The house is complete with a 2 car garage. Upgrades include a Nest Thermostat, Guardian Alarm system with intercom, Tesla solar panels (leased that will transfer to save on electric bill and be green), Verizon Fios cable ready hookup and blinds.
Stone Ridge, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

24699 Kings Canyon Square

Beautiful colonial townhouse with brick front 3 bedrooms 2 full bath and 2 half bath. Granite countertop Kitchen backsplash Island counter in the kitchen Fireplace recessed lightings stainless steel appliances Hardwood floors 1 car garage and 1 car driveway. This home has an open layout with windows all throughout the front and rear of the house. Enjoy the beautifully landscape backyard for peace and relaxation. Conveniently located in Stone Ridge Community that is close to shopping center, groceries and easy access to transportation , Route 50 and 15. Few miles from South Riding.
Culpeper, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

12304 Eggbornsville Road

Attention fixers and flippers! A lot of the hard work has already been done for you! This rare find, on a large, flat, beautiful lot just outside the town of Culpeper, is already partially renovated. The long list of fixes include: new propane lines from the tank to the house, new well cap and casing, new pressure tank, new piping and wiring from the well to the house, new and upgraded breaker box, new windows and door, and a full wood destroying insect treatment. Documentation is available. The inside has been gutted and is ready for new surfaces. Two propane fireplace heaters, each rated to heat 1200 sq ft, convey with the house, along with lumber, interior doors, and appliances. The septic was pumped and inspected in 2019 with no issues, and it has not been used much since then. House, property, and all conveyances sold strictly as-is. The large, valuable shipping container conveys. Keep it or sell it. Don't miss this great opportunity! This property will not qualify for regular mortgage loans. Cash or rehab loans only.
Baltimore, MDarlingtonrealtyinc.com

826 E Belvedere Avenue

This 1,560 square foot, 3 bedroom 1 and 1 half bath with a partially finished basement can be yours! It is in the picturesque Chinquapan/Belvedere neighborhood of Baltimore. Within walking distance of several parks. Minutes from Belvedere Square, dining, and shopping. Easy access to Charles St, and to I-83. This home was built in 1937, built to last, however, it won't stay on the market long. It has a spacious living room, and a small separated dining room. The basement has a bar area. This home is priced to sell, and is being sold As/Is.
Powhatan, VARichmond.com

1220 Quail Run Rd, Powhatan, VA 23139

Private country oasis! 3 bedroom 2.5 bath brick Rancher on 11+ acre with 5 stall horse barn. Upon entry is the family room w/ hardwood floors, gas fireplace, built-ins, ceiling fan & decorative moldings. Large eat-in kitchen features new flooring, new stainless appliances, tons of cabinet/counter space & exposed brick. Florida room w/ hardwood floors, crown molding & deck access. Primary suite w/ hardwood floors, ceiling fan, large walk-in closet & huge private bath w/ dual vanity, jetted tub, walk-in shower & skylight. There is also a full bath & 2 additional bedrooms both w/ hardwood floors & sliding door closets on the main level. In the basement is a great room with wall to wall carpet, wood burning stove with brick surround & paneling. Large utility room with concrete floors, 1/2 bath & patio access; plus 2 additional unfinished rooms (one framed for closet for potential 4th bedroom). Home also features 1 car garage, full country front porch, back deck, covered patio area, workshop/shed, 4 stall horse barn with tack room & wash station, NEW heat pump (w/ back up furnace), New A/C, newer roof & newer well system (excellent water). All this and on 11+ acres! Won't last long!
Frederick County, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

313 W South Street

Back on the market! Fully-detached home in the heart of downtown Frederick just a few blocks from countless restaurants and shopping. Modern kitchen with granite counters, farmhouse sink, stainless steel appliances, and custom cabinetry. Central AC and new carpet throughout. Large rear yard with patio and off-street parking access, with lovely landscaping and natural boulders. Located just outside the Historic District boundaries -- It went fast the first time, so do not hesitate to make this your own!
West Allis, WIMATC Times

7527 W. National Avenue

VERY NICE STUDIO APT. *ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED* - Spacious studio with separate kitchen with stove and refrigerator, nice bathroom, plenty of natural sunlight, coin laundry in basement, and on a bus line. All utilities included. No pets allowed. No Smoking. No Pets Allowed. Unit Type. BR. BA. Rent. Sq Ft.
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

5925 Cedonia Avenue

Rarely available light filled semi detached home, with recent renovations and updates. Features 3 bedrooms and full bath on upper level . Lower level features finished family room ,full bath , laundry area and plenty of extra storage . Stylish modern kitchen with granite counter tops , SS appliances & breakfast bar , opens to spacious open dining area and huge backyard . Beautiful molding features and bay window on main level . Recent updates include recent installation of privacy fence and driveway .Home is ideally located near City/County line and convenient to nearby shopping and schools. Enjoy easy nearby I-95 access to downtown Inner Harbor, Oriole Park , and Ravens Stadium or travel I-95 North to Baltimore and Harford Counties and beyond. This home is perfect for Move-In Ready Buyers.