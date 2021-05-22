newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

3732 Seneca Garden Road

arlingtonrealtyinc.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGorgeous Four Bedroom Three Full Bath, Large Living room with Skylights Gleaming Hardwood Floors in Kitchen with Skylights and Stainless Steal Appliances, Sliding Doors leading out to your Huge Deck Separate Dinning room with Hardwood Floors, Master Bedroom With Sunken Tub Double Sinks and Walk in Closet.Huge Family room with Fireplace and Sliders to your Rear Yard with Privacy Fence. Two Car Garage that is all most finish just ready for paint. This will not last !!!

www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Garage Doors#Kitchen Appliances#Arlington Realty Inc#Seneca#Closet Huge Family Room#Master Bedroom#Listing Courtesy#Sale#Paint#Idx Information
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
MLS
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Real Estatebocaratonrealestate.com

2720 NW 70th Boulevard

Situated on an ideal lakefront lot with the highly desirable southern exposure, the San Giorgio model is an exquisite customized home that is ideal for grand living and entertaining. With designer finishes by Clive Daniel, this single story home offers impressive experience from the moment one enters this luxurious property. An attractive covered entry and grand foyer open up to the spacious great room with soaring ceilings that allows for abundant natural light throughout. Long lake views are enjoyed from all the main areas of the home. A gourmet kitchen features a magnificent center island with top-of-the-line appliances, Michael Aram lighting fixtures and an adjoining workspace. Elegant dining room creates the ultimate setting for dining and entertaining.
Worldcountryliving.com

18th century converted steading for sale on the ﻿Isle of Mull

An eight-bedroom converted steading dating back to the 18th century is for sale on the Isle of Mull for £595,000 — and you'll get a lot for your money. The Steadings, which has been beautifully refurbished throughout, sits in an elevated and private position with uninterrupted views across to Loch Scridain.
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

631 S Eaton Street

This UPDATED 3 BD & 3.5 BA Rowhome Has Been Remodeled With Every Detail In Mind! Updates Include: Gleaming Oak Hardwood Floors & Newer Staircase; Sparkling Granite Countertops, Custom Cabinetry w/ Imported Italian Tile; Chef's Kitchen w/ Upgraded Stainless Steel Appliances & Crown Molding. Newer Roof, Electrical, Plumbing & Utilities. Plenty of Natural Sunlight Throughout! Upgraded Trim Package. The Deck off the Upper Level is the Perfect Place to Relax & Unwind! Off Street Parking Available! It Doesn't Get Better Than This! Make It Yours!
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

31666 Old Orchard Road

Incredibly well maintained Trappe Cape Cod situated on a private lot and close to the Choptank River. Offering 1st floor primary with walk-in closet, primary bath with double vanity and huge walk in shower. Recently installed engineered flooring throughout the whole house. Spacious kitchen with new cabinets, granite counters and subway tile backsplash and large island and recessed lighting. Generous laundry room and powder room on 1st floor as well. Upstairs offers 2 large guest rooms with deep closets and oversized full bath. The rear yard offers a comfortable rear porch ready to relax on and loads of room for a pool or patio and is fenced in for privacy. Situated on almost an acre of land providing plenty of opportunity to grow. High efficiency HVAC unit with propane back up make heating and cooling this house vert affordable.
Scottsdale, AZoucampus.org

5174 North 83rd Street

Fully Furnished 2-Bedroom + 2-Bathroom + Private Patio + Community Pool - Beautiful fully furnished 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom with a private, Saltillo-tiled patio. Walk into a cozy living room that leads back to the kitchen with laundry just off the kitchen for convenience. Behind the kitchen is the formal eating area with a wine refrigerator; perfect for enjoying a glass on the private patio on a warm, Arizona evening. Master bedroom has a beautiful, upgraded en-suite bathroom and roomy, walk-in closet with custom organizational units. The Chateau de Vie community includes a community pool and front yard landscaping.
Manassas, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

311 W Washington Street

Enjoy one level living in this completely renovated ranch style home with NO HOA. Updates include: New roof, Stainless steel appliances, Granite counters, Kitchen cabinets, Carpet, Vinyl flooring, Paint, Upgraded lighting and fixtures! A perfect cozy home right off of 29 with easy access to commuting routes to Warrenton, Culpeper, and Manassas. Don't wait to make this your home today!
MLStylerwoodgroup.com

2090 3rd Lane, Big Bear, CA 92314 (MLS # EV21110636)

Cozy, quaint home in treed area of Erwin Lake. Spacious vaulted ceiling and beautiful floor to ceiling rock fireplace. Great bar area for entertaining. 2 spacious amazing bedrooms upstairs. Northside BDR. has a wall of windows and Cathedral Ceiling, Southside upstairs BDR has access to a wonder deck for star gazing. The master bedroom and bath are downstairs. Many new upgrades such as, new flooring, new roof on shed, and bright cheerful exterior paint which is an outstanding paint job. Completely enclosed rear yard and patio and super clean. Designed for easy maintenance. Sunny upstairs deck with peek-a-boo mountain view. Very easy access, level lot, 2 side entrances, spacious laundry room. Overall just a wonderful home to enjoy! This is a see it, like it, buy it property.
Darien, CTScribe

84 Camp Ave

Brand New 6 Bedroom 4 full and 2 1/2 bath spacious colonial with additional 2 offices which also provides ample space for everyday living and working. An upstairs large playroom, with half bath and lots of sunlight, can be used as a gym and play area. A 340 sqft walk-in storage on the 2nd floor to easily hide any seasonal items and is a very useful feature appreciated once you live here. Tucked away from the main street and facing a densely wooded area, providing privacy. Large expansive backyard. Terrific neighborhood and location for being central to rest of Darien. Conveniently located 5 minutes from three train stations and a short drive to the beautiful town beaches. Please call 203-496-0896. (Urban Connections Realty)
Sebring, FLmidfloridanewspapers.com

Rustic charm with pool

This home is located at 1320 Lakeview Drive in Sebring. The home is priced at $163,500 and is listed with Kim Reed and Helen Ferry of The Reed-Ferry Team with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group. Recently renovated, this four-bedroom, 1.5-bath pool home is full of rustic charm and personality!...
Frederick County, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

313 W South Street

Back on the market! Fully-detached home in the heart of downtown Frederick just a few blocks from countless restaurants and shopping. Modern kitchen with granite counters, farmhouse sink, stainless steel appliances, and custom cabinetry. Central AC and new carpet throughout. Large rear yard with patio and off-street parking access, with lovely landscaping and natural boulders. Located just outside the Historic District boundaries -- It went fast the first time, so do not hesitate to make this your own!
La Plata, MDarlingtonrealtyinc.com

111 Wheatfield Drive

This end unit town home is 5 years young in La Plata, MD in the Agricopia community. Built by Ryan Homes, it resides in a very quiet, peaceful and family oriented neighborhood. This 3 level home has been well maintained and is very spacious. The entrance is located on the main level where you re greeted by a cozy family/rec room with plush carpeting and recessed lighting. On the second level is the living room with ceiling-to-floor windows and a ceiling fan. A half bathroom is situated between the living room and kitchen. Both the kitchen and dining room have hardwood flooring. The kitchen has recessed lighting and stainless steel appliances. Off of the kitchen is the walkout deck perfect for entertaining in the spring and summer months. The third level includes the Master suite, with a full bath that has a separate shower and tub and double sink vanities. In the bedroom are ceiling-to-floor windows as well as a ceiling fan. There are two additional rooms perfect for kids bedrooms, home office, weight room, etc. There s a second full bathroom at the end of the hall and a laundry section with front load washer and dryer. The house is complete with a 2 car garage. Upgrades include a Nest Thermostat, Guardian Alarm system with intercom, Tesla solar panels (leased that will transfer to save on electric bill and be green), Verizon Fios cable ready hookup and blinds.
Culpeper, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

12304 Eggbornsville Road

Attention fixers and flippers! A lot of the hard work has already been done for you! This rare find, on a large, flat, beautiful lot just outside the town of Culpeper, is already partially renovated. The long list of fixes include: new propane lines from the tank to the house, new well cap and casing, new pressure tank, new piping and wiring from the well to the house, new and upgraded breaker box, new windows and door, and a full wood destroying insect treatment. Documentation is available. The inside has been gutted and is ready for new surfaces. Two propane fireplace heaters, each rated to heat 1200 sq ft, convey with the house, along with lumber, interior doors, and appliances. The septic was pumped and inspected in 2019 with no issues, and it has not been used much since then. House, property, and all conveyances sold strictly as-is. The large, valuable shipping container conveys. Keep it or sell it. Don't miss this great opportunity! This property will not qualify for regular mortgage loans. Cash or rehab loans only.
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

700 New Hampshire Avenue NW , #406

Rare one bedroom one and a half bath with INCREDIBLE river view . Fantastic sunsets. Long balcony. and floor to ceiling windows. Washer dryer. Ample closet space, plus additional storage room. Garage parking space included! All inclusive Co-op fee includes property taxes, all utilities, internet/cable, maintenance of HVAC, and underground garage parking. Watergate South amenities include 24-hour front desk service, salt-water outdoor pool & gas grill, fitness center, roof terrace, community room, plus on-site shops and restaurants. Walking distance to the Kennedy Center, Georgetown Waterfront, Foggy Bottom Metro, Watergate Hotel & Spa, and restaurants.
Fredericksburg, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

223 North Randolph Road

4 bed, 2 bath completely remodeled home less than 3 miles from downtown Fredericksburg! New upgrades to include: updated bathrooms, kitchen counters, appliances, tile backsplash, attic insulation, sealed driveway, light fixtures, hardwood floors, new carpet, new paint, too much to list! A must see. Tree-lined rear yard and spacious front yard perfect for enertaining, No HOA! Seller offering a home warranty - included with the sale!
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

181 Bishop Pine Drive

The setting of this Home is one of a story book, nestled in the woods at the end of the cul-de-sac. Find Peace & Seclusion on this 2 Acre lot. A picturesque Front Yard shaded by mature trees is the perfect place to lay out a blanket, enjoy a picnic & read a good book. The Backyard may be Even More RELAXING with a Deck, Patio & Hot tub all nestled in the privacy of the woods. Inside this Delightful Home you will find a spacious Kitchen with Kitchen Island & Space for a Dining Table. The Kitchen has a door to the Back Deck and is open to the Living Room making it ideal for Entertaining & Functionality. Downstairs is a 2nd Living area that has Unlimited Possibilities! This space could be anything you need, a Family Room, Home Gym, Man Cave & More! Also Downstairs is a Wood Stove, Half Bath, Laundry Room & Access to the Back Yard. Upstairs you will find the Large Master Bedroom, Full Bath & Two Additional Bedrooms. Don't Miss Out On This Wonderful Move-In Ready Home! It Won't Last Long! Make A Call Today For A Showing & Click On The Camera Icon For A Virtual Tour!
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

2726 10TH Street NE

Rare opportunity to own in great neighborhood in Brookland. Beautiful 3 BR/2.5 BA. Lovely layout with bonus sunroom. Brand new stainless steel appliances, quartz countertop, full basement with a bedroom and bathroom. Off street secure parking. Come see while you can!. Listing courtesy of Bennett Realty Solutions. ©2021 Bright MLS,...
Vermont Statearlingtonrealtyinc.com

1186 N Vermont Street

MUST-SEE, TURNKEY TOWNHOME in the heart of Ballston featuring many recent top-quality upgrades, 4 Bedrooms, 3.5 Baths, Kitchen that opens to Living/Dining Room, daylight Rec Room, 2 Fireplaces, Fenced Patio, and Parking! With 2,160 square feet of FULL DAYLIGHT living space on 3 levels, this stylish ALL BRICK property is the complete package and provides everything needed to relax, entertain, and work at home. The crown jewel of the Main Level is the gorgeous Kitchen with granite-topped gray cabinets, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, recessed lighting, pantry closet, table space, and granite eating bar. The Kitchen opens to the spacious Living Room and Dining Room with hardwood floors, recessed lighting, and wood-burning fireplace. The Top Floor features 3 Bedrooms and 2 Full Baths, including Primary Suite with beautiful ensuite Full Bath and walk-in closet. The daylight Entry Level has the 4th Bedroom (perfect for an office), Full Bath, PLUS large Rec Room with wood-burning fireplace, wet bar, recessed lighting, and Andersen sliding glass door to fenced rear patio. Additional features include Powder Room on the Main Level, plentiful closet space, under-stairs storage, and Utility/Laundry Room. New Roof in December 2020. Upgrades in 2021 include Kitchen, Bathrooms, Kitchen Appliances, Washer/Dryer, Wet Bar, Recessed Lighting, Light Fixtures, Carpet, Interior Paint, Sliding Glass Door, Patio, and Fence. 1 Assigned Parking Space (#29). LOW HOA is $525 Semi-Annually ($87.50 Month). Windows Convey As Is. Superior location is 5 blocks to Ballston Metrorail Station and is within 5-10 blocks of bike trails, parks, and a multitude of dining and retail options, including Ballston Quarter. Enjoy easy access to Amazon HQ2, Clarendon, I66, Glebe Rd, Route 50, Reagan National Airport, and more.
Chesterfield, VARichmond.com

436 Enon Church Rd, Chesterfield, VA 23836

ENDLESS AMOUNT OF LIVING SPACE in this GORGEOUS HOME in the Cameron Farms subdivision. This Traditional one level home is ideal for entertaining! Cathedral ceilings in the family RM & Great RM both w/stone gas fireplaces, natural light, oak HDWD floors & open access to the EIK w/custom WD cabinetry, SS gas APPL, tin B/SPL, 4X2 pantry, large EI area & exit to the 23X12 screened porch w/Cathedral ceiling, C/FAN & ATT 24X19 deck w/steps & a ramp to the landscaped & fenced backyard. Enter from the French doors on the deck to the primary BDRM suite that boasts 2 WICs, a linen closet & a spa-like ATT 12X11 BA w/easy entry shower, jetted tub, DBL VAN & toilet closet. BDRM 2 & 3 share a 10X6 BA w/DBL VAN, tub & shower, BDRM 4 is located at the front of the home & could DBL as a home office w/a 8X5 BA w/VAN, tub & shower close by. Rinnai tankless HW system, NEW Lennox dual zone HVAC 2019, whole home generator, American Standard self-cleaning toilets, reverse osmosis water system in EIK, smart security system, 50 AMP RV outlet, propane connection on the deck for your grill, 30-year dimensional roof, 23X22 ATT 2 car garage & Xfinity cable/internet included with the home. VISIT TODAY!
Baltimore, MDarlingtonrealtyinc.com

4012 Ridgecroft Road

Beautifully renewed home that's spacious with elegant finishes. It's only 20 minutes away from downtown Baltimore, where you can enjoy the aquarium, endless restaurants, retail, waterfront, hotels, etc. and this home is conveniently located near shopping centers, schools, parks, golf courses, and much more. Listing courtesy of Keller Williams Realty.