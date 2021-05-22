105 E Montgomery Street

Located on a premiere block in Federal Hill, this charming 2 bed /2 bath home has the quaint character from 1800 mixed with modern day amenities such as radiant floor heating in the baths, Bose in-wall sound system, central vac system, and all new mechanical systems. The award winning historic renovation left nothing untouched. Although a traditional floor plan, the space is open allowing you to see through to the back of the house as you walk in the front door. Once in, you immediately notice the original wood floors, trim, and a wood burning fireplace in the living room. The sizable dining room features are similar and it houses the original doors to the upper and lower staircases. The architecturally designed kitchen boasts plenty of storage with its custom cabinetry and high end appliances. Off the kitchen you can access the shady courtyard perfect for grilling or enjoying your morning coffee. Back inside and up one level is the primary bedroom and den, both displaying wood burning fireplaces. A dressing room and large bathroom complete this floor. Continue up one more flight to a large 2nd bedroom. The lower level features a ton of storage flanked with custom book-matched oak cabinet doors, a laundry area, and a spa like bathroom. The home sits on one of Federal Hill's historic cobblestone streets only one block away from Federal Hill Park. It is also conveniently located close to the newly renovated Cross Street Market, I-95, Camden Yards/M&T Bank Stadium, and the MARC train for easy travel to Washington DC. Check out floor plan tour at https://tour.truplace.com/property/1233/99495/