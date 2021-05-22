105 E Montgomery Street

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleLocated on a premiere block in Federal Hill, this charming 2 bed /2 bath home has the quaint character from 1800 mixed with modern day amenities such as radiant floor heating in the baths, Bose in-wall sound system, central vac system, and all new mechanical systems. The award winning historic renovation left nothing untouched. Although a traditional floor plan, the space is open allowing you to see through to the back of the house as you walk in the front door. Once in, you immediately notice the original wood floors, trim, and a wood burning fireplace in the living room. The sizable dining room features are similar and it houses the original doors to the upper and lower staircases. The architecturally designed kitchen boasts plenty of storage with its custom cabinetry and high end appliances. Off the kitchen you can access the shady courtyard perfect for grilling or enjoying your morning coffee. Back inside and up one level is the primary bedroom and den, both displaying wood burning fireplaces. A dressing room and large bathroom complete this floor. Continue up one more flight to a large 2nd bedroom. The lower level features a ton of storage flanked with custom book-matched oak cabinet doors, a laundry area, and a spa like bathroom. The home sits on one of Federal Hill's historic cobblestone streets only one block away from Federal Hill Park. It is also conveniently located close to the newly renovated Cross Street Market, I-95, Camden Yards/M&T Bank Stadium, and the MARC train for easy travel to Washington DC. Check out floor plan tour at https://tour.truplace.com/property/1233/99495/

www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com
Real Estatebocaratonrealestate.com

2720 NW 70th Boulevard

Situated on an ideal lakefront lot with the highly desirable southern exposure, the San Giorgio model is an exquisite customized home that is ideal for grand living and entertaining. With designer finishes by Clive Daniel, this single story home offers impressive experience from the moment one enters this luxurious property. An attractive covered entry and grand foyer open up to the spacious great room with soaring ceilings that allows for abundant natural light throughout. Long lake views are enjoyed from all the main areas of the home. A gourmet kitchen features a magnificent center island with top-of-the-line appliances, Michael Aram lighting fixtures and an adjoining workspace. Elegant dining room creates the ultimate setting for dining and entertaining.
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

631 S Eaton Street

This UPDATED 3 BD & 3.5 BA Rowhome Has Been Remodeled With Every Detail In Mind! Updates Include: Gleaming Oak Hardwood Floors & Newer Staircase; Sparkling Granite Countertops, Custom Cabinetry w/ Imported Italian Tile; Chef's Kitchen w/ Upgraded Stainless Steel Appliances & Crown Molding. Newer Roof, Electrical, Plumbing & Utilities. Plenty of Natural Sunlight Throughout! Upgraded Trim Package. The Deck off the Upper Level is the Perfect Place to Relax & Unwind! Off Street Parking Available! It Doesn't Get Better Than This! Make It Yours!
Manassas, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

311 W Washington Street

Enjoy one level living in this completely renovated ranch style home with NO HOA. Updates include: New roof, Stainless steel appliances, Granite counters, Kitchen cabinets, Carpet, Vinyl flooring, Paint, Upgraded lighting and fixtures! A perfect cozy home right off of 29 with easy access to commuting routes to Warrenton, Culpeper, and Manassas. Don't wait to make this your home today!
Scottsdale, AZoucampus.org

5174 North 83rd Street

Fully Furnished 2-Bedroom + 2-Bathroom + Private Patio + Community Pool - Beautiful fully furnished 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom with a private, Saltillo-tiled patio. Walk into a cozy living room that leads back to the kitchen with laundry just off the kitchen for convenience. Behind the kitchen is the formal eating area with a wine refrigerator; perfect for enjoying a glass on the private patio on a warm, Arizona evening. Master bedroom has a beautiful, upgraded en-suite bathroom and roomy, walk-in closet with custom organizational units. The Chateau de Vie community includes a community pool and front yard landscaping.
Darien, CTScribe

84 Camp Ave

Brand New 6 Bedroom 4 full and 2 1/2 bath spacious colonial with additional 2 offices which also provides ample space for everyday living and working. An upstairs large playroom, with half bath and lots of sunlight, can be used as a gym and play area. A 340 sqft walk-in storage on the 2nd floor to easily hide any seasonal items and is a very useful feature appreciated once you live here. Tucked away from the main street and facing a densely wooded area, providing privacy. Large expansive backyard. Terrific neighborhood and location for being central to rest of Darien. Conveniently located 5 minutes from three train stations and a short drive to the beautiful town beaches. Please call 203-496-0896. (Urban Connections Realty)
La Plata, MDarlingtonrealtyinc.com

111 Wheatfield Drive

This end unit town home is 5 years young in La Plata, MD in the Agricopia community. Built by Ryan Homes, it resides in a very quiet, peaceful and family oriented neighborhood. This 3 level home has been well maintained and is very spacious. The entrance is located on the main level where you re greeted by a cozy family/rec room with plush carpeting and recessed lighting. On the second level is the living room with ceiling-to-floor windows and a ceiling fan. A half bathroom is situated between the living room and kitchen. Both the kitchen and dining room have hardwood flooring. The kitchen has recessed lighting and stainless steel appliances. Off of the kitchen is the walkout deck perfect for entertaining in the spring and summer months. The third level includes the Master suite, with a full bath that has a separate shower and tub and double sink vanities. In the bedroom are ceiling-to-floor windows as well as a ceiling fan. There are two additional rooms perfect for kids bedrooms, home office, weight room, etc. There s a second full bathroom at the end of the hall and a laundry section with front load washer and dryer. The house is complete with a 2 car garage. Upgrades include a Nest Thermostat, Guardian Alarm system with intercom, Tesla solar panels (leased that will transfer to save on electric bill and be green), Verizon Fios cable ready hookup and blinds.
Baltimore, MDthemunchonline.com

1642 S. Hanover St.

Historic 2 Bedroom Townhome in Fed Hill w/ Yard! - Fully updated historic townhome in Federal Hill with central air, exposed brick and hardwood floors throughout the spacious living room and separate dining room. Features include a fully equipped eat-in kitchen as well as a first floor powder room and full-sized washer/dryer. The upper level boasts 2 large bedrooms with ceiling fans and 2 full updated baths. A private landscaped yard is the perfect place to relax or entertain. Security system available!
Culpeper, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

12304 Eggbornsville Road

Attention fixers and flippers! A lot of the hard work has already been done for you! This rare find, on a large, flat, beautiful lot just outside the town of Culpeper, is already partially renovated. The long list of fixes include: new propane lines from the tank to the house, new well cap and casing, new pressure tank, new piping and wiring from the well to the house, new and upgraded breaker box, new windows and door, and a full wood destroying insect treatment. Documentation is available. The inside has been gutted and is ready for new surfaces. Two propane fireplace heaters, each rated to heat 1200 sq ft, convey with the house, along with lumber, interior doors, and appliances. The septic was pumped and inspected in 2019 with no issues, and it has not been used much since then. House, property, and all conveyances sold strictly as-is. The large, valuable shipping container conveys. Keep it or sell it. Don't miss this great opportunity! This property will not qualify for regular mortgage loans. Cash or rehab loans only.
Frederick County, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

313 W South Street

Back on the market! Fully-detached home in the heart of downtown Frederick just a few blocks from countless restaurants and shopping. Modern kitchen with granite counters, farmhouse sink, stainless steel appliances, and custom cabinetry. Central AC and new carpet throughout. Large rear yard with patio and off-street parking access, with lovely landscaping and natural boulders. Located just outside the Historic District boundaries -- It went fast the first time, so do not hesitate to make this your own!
West Allis, WIMATC Times

7527 W. National Avenue

VERY NICE STUDIO APT. *ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED* - Spacious studio with separate kitchen with stove and refrigerator, nice bathroom, plenty of natural sunlight, coin laundry in basement, and on a bus line. All utilities included. No pets allowed. No Smoking. No Pets Allowed. Unit Type. BR. BA. Rent. Sq Ft.
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

5925 Cedonia Avenue

Rarely available light filled semi detached home, with recent renovations and updates. Features 3 bedrooms and full bath on upper level . Lower level features finished family room ,full bath , laundry area and plenty of extra storage . Stylish modern kitchen with granite counter tops , SS appliances & breakfast bar , opens to spacious open dining area and huge backyard . Beautiful molding features and bay window on main level . Recent updates include recent installation of privacy fence and driveway .Home is ideally located near City/County line and convenient to nearby shopping and schools. Enjoy easy nearby I-95 access to downtown Inner Harbor, Oriole Park , and Ravens Stadium or travel I-95 North to Baltimore and Harford Counties and beyond. This home is perfect for Move-In Ready Buyers.
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

181 Bishop Pine Drive

The setting of this Home is one of a story book, nestled in the woods at the end of the cul-de-sac. Find Peace & Seclusion on this 2 Acre lot. A picturesque Front Yard shaded by mature trees is the perfect place to lay out a blanket, enjoy a picnic & read a good book. The Backyard may be Even More RELAXING with a Deck, Patio & Hot tub all nestled in the privacy of the woods. Inside this Delightful Home you will find a spacious Kitchen with Kitchen Island & Space for a Dining Table. The Kitchen has a door to the Back Deck and is open to the Living Room making it ideal for Entertaining & Functionality. Downstairs is a 2nd Living area that has Unlimited Possibilities! This space could be anything you need, a Family Room, Home Gym, Man Cave & More! Also Downstairs is a Wood Stove, Half Bath, Laundry Room & Access to the Back Yard. Upstairs you will find the Large Master Bedroom, Full Bath & Two Additional Bedrooms. Don't Miss Out On This Wonderful Move-In Ready Home! It Won't Last Long! Make A Call Today For A Showing & Click On The Camera Icon For A Virtual Tour!
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

2726 10TH Street NE

Rare opportunity to own in great neighborhood in Brookland. Beautiful 3 BR/2.5 BA. Lovely layout with bonus sunroom. Brand new stainless steel appliances, quartz countertop, full basement with a bedroom and bathroom. Off street secure parking. Come see while you can!. Listing courtesy of Bennett Realty Solutions. ©2021 Bright MLS,...
Small Businessithaca.com

Dryden barbershop relocates to new spot on Main Street

The Dryden Barbershop’s 34-year residency at the Dryden Hotel officially came to an end earlier this month when the shop moved on to a different location. Thankfully for owner Sylvia Short it was a short move as the business set up shop at 57 West Main Street, next door to the Dryden Monument Company. Short said she decided to move the business after more than three decades at the hotel because she plans on trimming her work week down to three days in July, and did not want to pay the rent she was paying at the hotel spot.
Milwaukee, WIMATC Times

901 E. Clarke St.

Available July 2021 Huge Sunny 2 Level 3+ Bedrooms Free Heat! - Call or text Kathi for showings (414) 250-7629 x79. Quiet, clean and responsible tenants only please- Huge Sunny 3+ bedroom 1700 square foot unit features beautiful refinished hardwood floors throughout. Kitchen with new counter tops. Unit has a private entrance. There are 2 bedrooms on the main living space with a large kitchen, living room, dining room and bathroom. A spiral staircase leads to a huge 3rd-floor split loft with gorgeous, bright skylights and new carpet.
Washington, DCarlingtonrealtyinc.com

1825 23RD Street NW

Spectacular custom-built home is the epitome of luxurious living in one of Washington+GGs most historic neighborhoods. Striking design with dramatic detailing is found on all four levels from the grand entry level formal reception room to the roof top deck, linked by elevator to all four levels and a wide elegant stairway. Natural light flows around the house throughout the day. This is a truly elegant and exciting home!The second level grand salon is perfect for elegant entertaining with its soaring atrium, floor to ceiling windows lit by the afternoon sunsets, a limestone fireplace and a dining room with multiple custom-built ins. Morning light floods the gourmet table space kitchen with a large island and fabulous cabinetry. A private entrance to the secluded patio and parking completes this level. The third level is an amazing owners+GG suite, featuring an expansive bedroom with built in shelves and a fireplace, a sitting-dressing area, huge closets, two complete vanities separated by a half wall, shower/sauna and whirlpool tub. The fourth level offers a large library/office/bedroom with custom bookshelves, two additional bedrooms, two full baths and access to the rooftop terrace with monument and Cathedral views. Kalorama Heights is home to many embassies, the 1911 Spanish steps climb to a decorative fountain and Mitchell Park. This home+GGs location provides a personal oasis just short blocks to the fabulous restaurants and shopping of fashionable Connecticut Avenue, Dupont Circle, Metro, Embassy Row and the very best night and day life of Washington DC!
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

734 S Ellwood Avenue

Gorgeous completely renovated 3-BD, 3.5BA townhouse in the heart of Canton and close to everything Baltimore has to offer. This home features an open floor plan, gleaming hardwood floors, a neutral color palette and sun-filled spaces. The bright living room hosts recessed lighting and an exposed brick wall. An inviting dining room is perfect for entertaining. The amazing eat-in kitchen boasts a breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, ample solid wood cabinets, gas cooking and pantry. The primary bedroom suite includes a cozy and sunny loft space under a large skylight. The primary bath has a stainless steel shower panel with multiple sprays. The second bedroom also has an en-suite bath with spa-like soaking tub. On the lower level is a finished family room, a bedroom and a full bath. All this plus off-street parking pad, a must for Canton living!
Real Estateoucampus.org

10527 E Fanfol Ln

REMODELED Three Bedrooms & Three Baths Vacation Rental - REMODELED 3 bedrooms & 3 baths in gated community of Suntree East. Gourmet kitchen with new white kitchen cabinets and quartz counters. New stainless appliances. Two upstairs master suites and additional guest bedroom downstairs with new shower. All new flooring. Main Master has its own balcony new shower and soaking tub. High ceilings and lots of natural light make this north/south exposure the perfect home. Backyard is complete with covered patio and desert landscape. Community offers year round heated pool and spa. Take advantage of all that Scottsdale Ranch has to offer- tennis courts, lakes, boating, kayaking, bike & walking paths and much more! Close to shopping, restaurants and the 101! $4500 June-Sept. $5200 May and Oct. $6200 Nov to Apr.
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

79 Kennedy Street

Welcome to 79 Kennedy Street, a tastefully updated end-unit home in the sought-after community of Warwick Village! The lush landscaping and private entrance greet you as you enter this beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 3 level townhome. The kitchen is adorned with crisp white shaker style cabinetry, granite countertops, and a gorgeous white farmhouse sink overlooking the front garden. Enjoy morning coffee in the custom-built banquet that features extra storage! Walk into the spacious great room with hardwood floors and abundant natural light filtering through. There is easy access to the private backyard from here, offering a perfect space for outdoor entertaining, relaxing, or weekend BBQs with friends. Upstairs, this home features 3 bedrooms and 1 updated full bathroom. The owners have thoughtfully added pocket doors to the primary bedroom to transform one of the bedrooms into a dressing room. You could easily use this space as a home office, nursery, or walk-in closet... the sky's the limit! Walk down to the lower level where comfortable living continues. The lower level features a custom built-in with beverage refrigerator and marble countertop, recessed lighting, and a fully updated bathroom with walk-in shower. The laundry room offering plentiful storage rounds out this space. More thoughtful updates to this home include all new doors and hardware, Ring Alarm system, Nest thermostats, Elfa-outfitted custom closets, added recessed lighting, lovely radiator covers, new carpeted stair runners, and finished storage space under the lower level stairs. 79 Kennedy is in an amazing location offering curb appeal, privacy landscaping, and easy parking. Walk across the street to the neighborhood dog park or head four blocks to all the fun things in Del Ray! Enjoy easy access to restaurants, coffee shops, parks, schools, and Farmer's Markets. Friendly commute to 395, Rt 1 and DC! Welcome Home!