newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

Massive Predictions: Crew vs. New York City

By Orri Benatar
massivereport.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s an all-important match for the Columbus Crew this weekend as the Black & Gold travel to New Jersey to take on New York City FC. Columbus is on a two-game losing run during its short tenure as Columbus SC, while NYCFC is unbeaten in its last four with two consecutive draws.

www.massivereport.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Caleb Porter
Person
Kevin Molino
Person
Gyasi Zardes
Person
Aidan Morris
Person
Milton Valenzuela
Person
Darlington Nagbe
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mls Cup#New York City Fc#Playoff Games#Orlando#Yankee Stadium#The Columbus Crew#Columbus Sc#Nycfc#Cf Montreal#Pigeons#The Eastern Conference#Columbus Crew 1#Columbus Crew 3#The Black Gold#Toronto Fc#New York City Fc#Thomas Costello Columbus#Red Bull Arena#Predictions#Mls Play
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Gold
News Break
Soccer
News Break
MLS
News Break
Sports
Related
MLStonyspicks.com

Columbus Crew vs DC United 5/8/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

Columbus Crew vs DC United 5/8/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. Columbus Crew met an unavoidable elimination from the CONCACAF Champions League on Wednesday, when they lost by 3-0 in the second leg against Monterrey. The first leg at home was a 2-2 draw, so Columbus fell short in the second leg. They have not made a good start in the MLS either, with both of their matches ending as goal-less draws (at home against Philadelphia and on the road against Montreal). To be fair, their loss to Monterrey was their first in six matches in all competitions so far in the season (2-1-3). They did keep 4 clean sheets in that span but conceded multiple goals in the other two matches. Columbus were excellent at home last season (10-1-0), scoring 22 goals and conceding just 6 in the process. 7 of their 11 home matches had Over 2.5 Goals, with an average of exactly 2.5 goals per match.
MLSthepost.on.ca

Toronto FC midfielder Liam Fraser being loaned to Columbus Crew

Perhaps Toronto FC midfielder Liam Fraser will ‘flower’ as a player with Trillium Cup rival Columbus Crew SC. The 23-year-old, who has played 31 minutes and appeared in only one match this year, when he was subbed on in Toronto’s 4-2 MLS regular-season loss to CF Montreal on April 17, will be loaned out to the defending MLS Cup champions Columbus.
MLSchatsports.com

Columbus Crew vs. D.C. United 2021: Time, TV schedule and how to watch MLS online

The last few remaining healthy D.C. United players left face a massive challenge today, as they take on the defending MLS Cup champion Columbus Crew in what will be the Black-and-Red’s last visit to Historic Crew Stadium. United, who are missing nearly half of their roster at the moment due to injuries, will have to dig very deep to repeat last fall’s stunning victory over the Crew.
MLSchatsports.com

Bad luck continues for D.C. United in 3-1 loss at Columbus Crew

Missing a staggering 14 players to injuries, D.C. United fell 3-1 to the Columbus Crew today in what is the Black-and-Red’s last visit to Historic Crew Stadium before the venue is replaced later this year. Lucas Zelarayan’s direct free kick goal set United back, while two Frederic Brillant own goals ended up being the final margin of defeat. Ola Kamara, in his first action of 2021, gave the Black-and-Red their goal on the day.
MLScwcolumbus.com

Columbus Crew SC plays to 0-0 draw against Montreal

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Crew SC recorded another shutout Saturday after playing to a 0-0 draw against CF Montreal. The game, at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, was Crew SC's second consecutive shutout, and second straight 0-0 result. The team next returns to action Wednesday at CF...
MLSYES Network

New York City FC forward Valentin Castellanos signs new contract

New York City FC Thursday announced that forward Valentin “Taty” Castellanos has signed a new five-year contract with the Club through 2025. The Mendoza, Argentina native originally joined NYCFC on loan in 2018 from fellow City Football Group club Montevideo City Torque. The Club activated an option to purchase Castellanos after a successful loan stint which included a goal in his debut against Vancouver Whitecaps FC.
MLSthestatszone.com

2021 American MLS – Montreal vs Columbus Crew Preview & Prediction

Where is Montreal vs Columbus Crew being played? DRV PNK Stadium, Fort Lauderdale. Where can I get tickets for Montreal vs Columbus Crew? The latest ticket information can be found on each club’s official website. What TV channel is Montreal vs Columbus Crew on in the UK? Sky Sports &...
MLSwhattowatch.com

Columbus Crew vs. D. C. United live stream: How to watch the MLS from anywhere

Columbus Crew vs. D.C. United is just one of many MLS matches playing this Saturday, May 8, now that the MLS is well underway!. So far, Columbus Crew has drawn both matches they’ve played, successfully fending off both CF Montreal and Philadelphia in 0-0 matches. Currently, they sit in 10th place in the Eastern Conference, on 0-2-0, with 2 points overall.
MLSSoccerAmerica.com

Concacaf Champions League: Portland Timbers and Columbus Crew exit in quarterfinals

MLS entered the 2021 Concacaf Champions League without a win in 11 series when its teams traveled to Mexico tied with or trailing their La Liga opponents. That streak continued on Wednesday as both the Portland Timbers, the 2020 MLS is Back champions, and Columbus Crew, the 2020 MLS Cup winners, exited. The Timbers fell to Club America, 3-1, to go out 4-2 on aggregate. The Crew lost to Monterrey, 3-0, falling, 5-2, on aggregate.
MLSYES Network

New York City FC return home to face Toronto FC

New York City FC return to the Bronx for a meeting with Toronto FC this Saturday at 1 p.m. ET. Here are the Keys to the Match:. Ronny Deila has an interesting decision to make in the NYCFC engine room. Nicolas Acevedo performed well against Orlando City on Saturday and created two good chances from deeper positions.
MLSlastwordonsports.com

CF Montréal ties with Columbus Crew SC

FT. LAUDERDALE, FL – CF Montréal ties with Columbus Crew SC this afternoon. Montreal was the better team but was unable to convert their chances against the defending MLS Cup champions. Columbus also played some good defence and as a result, ended in a tie game. CF Montréal ties in...
MLSAustin American-Statesman

Goal-scoring maestros Chicharito and Raul Ruidiaz square off when Seattle Sounders host LA Galaxy

The weekend in Major League Soccer features another heavyweight Western Conference showdown, as well as a matchup between last year's expansion teams. The reigning West champion Seattle Sounders host the Los Angeles Galaxy on Sunday night (9 p.m. on FS1), with the league-leader in goals - Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez - going up against Seattle's Raul Ruidiaz in a showdown of early season Golden Boot contenders.
MLSgoal.com

Wanyama's CF Montreal hold Afful's Columbus Crew

The Kenya international was in action for Wilfried Nancy’s men, albeit, he was unable to help them subdue the Crew. Victor Wanyama’s CF Montreal played out a 0-0 draw with Harrison Afful’s Columbus Crew in Saturday’s Major League Soccer outing. Unable to cancel out one another after 90 minutes, both...
MLSMount Royal Soccer

Optimistic Montreal Awaits Dodgy Travelling Crew

The last time the club formerly known as Montreal Impact had an outing on the first day of May, they trounced bitter rival Toronto FC 6-0 in a Canadian Championship semi-final. Today it’s MLS of course, and while repeating such a margin of victory is a ridiculous thought, another ‘home’...
MLSchatsports.com

New York City FC proves a point with road draw

New York City FC in action at Orlando City Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Stamey-USA TODAY Sports. It was the type of result for New York City FC that the club hopes can be a building block. Saturday’s 1-1 result at Orlando City wasn’t the beautiful game on display for New York City FC, but it showed a certain resilience and fight that is meaningful for a grinding MLS season.
MLSlastwordonsports.com

Monterrey dominates Columbus Crew, 3-0, to advance in CCL

Estadio BBVA Bancomer — Another MLS team is out of the CONCACAF Champions League — and another one at the hands of a Mexican club. On Wednesday night, the Columbus Crew SC crashed out of the CCL after a 3-0 loss to Monterrey. Monterrey — currently sitting in fourth place...