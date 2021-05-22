What Could Disney World’s Capacity Increase Mean For You?!

Limited capacity has had a HUGE impact on pretty much every aspect of Disney World. Some of the results have been nice, and some…have been mildly inconvenient. Recently, Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Chapek stated that Disney World is, and has been, increasing capacity. On top of that, Disney will be reducing social distancing guidelines. Not to mention, outdoor masks have just been made optional. This could have a pretty big impact on how the parks look and feel, and most importantly, how you experience them! We have some ideas about what might change going forward, and what you might want to get ready to expect.