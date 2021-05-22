newsbreak-logo
Immigration

Food, shelter, beatings: Border city divided over migrants

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCEUTA, Spain (AP) — Residents of Spain's multi-ethnic city of Ceuta are used to being in the news every time the fragile alliance between Spain and Morocco shakes up. For many “Ceutis," as locals are known, that comes with being a speck of a European nation in North Africa. The city is culturally closely intertwined with Morocco, with Muslims making over 40% of its population, but also separated from it by high perimeter fences that set apart the two extremes of poverty and prosperity.

