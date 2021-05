The Cincinnati Reds fell behind early then tried to rally as the Milwaukee Brewers held on for a 9-4 win. Cincinnati was once again powered by the hot-hitting of Nick Castellanos who homered and doubled, and Jesse Winker, who also homered. The Reds are off today for the first time in two weeks and will next play on Tuesday at Washington. The next Reds on Radio broadcast will be Wednesday night with pregame at 5:35 on News Radio 95.3 FM/1230 AM WHOP.