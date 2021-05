When it comes to sports, talent is in abundance. Given a chance and good opportunities, youngsters live up to their potentials to prove their mettle and showcase their abilities. Not all of them are blessed and lucky to represent their respective clubs and country at an international level, but few of them help shape the overall structure and set up academics to help nurture the future generation of players. One such ace professional, an amid football lover and enthusiast who has helped in setting up a strong base and constitute an association to provide umpteen number of opportunities to young players for the game of Football in Bahrain is Ahmed Isa Al Khalifa.