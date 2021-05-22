Henry Cavill To Possibly Star in ‘Highlander’ Reboot
It looks like the Man of Steel will now be the new lead in Chad Stahelski’s Highlander reboot. Sources told Deadline that Henry Cavill is currently in talks to star as the remake’s leading man. The film, from John Wick director Chad Stahelski, was planned to be executive produced by Peter Davis, the film’s original producer, until his sudden death this past February. Highlander’s new reboot plot is still unknown at this time, but after eyeing Ryan Reynolds and Justin Lin to participate in the film, sources say that Cavill is almost a sure pick as the film gets ready to finally go into production.www.complex.com