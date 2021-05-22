Whatever became of truth? | Clergy Corner

MELVILLE, New York — Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia is in the news again for controversial comments, specifically the following statement regarding the House of Representatives rule that members must still wear masks in the House chambers. “You know, we can look back at a time in history where people were told to wear a gold star, and they were definitely treated like second-class citizens so much so that they were put in trains and taken to gas chambers in Nazi Germany. And this is exactly the type of abuse that Nancy Pelosi is talking about.” She has been criticized by people across the political spectrum, including Rep. Denver Riggleman (R-Va.) who tweeted, “It’s a grotesque idiocy mixed with a neurotic lack of self awareness,” and Rep. David Cicilline (D-R.I.) who wrote, “Marjorie Taylor Greene: A troubled person who is unfit to serve in Congress.” Greene was previously criticized for claiming that space lasers controlled by the Rothschild family were responsible for the California wildfires. She denied the charge that her claim was antisemitic, with what explanation?