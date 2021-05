It was two years ago when Soulja Boy declared that he was edging out Tyga for the biggest comeback of the year. While Tyga was riding high off of the success of “Taste,” Soulja Boy was barely uploading music to streaming services; opting to use digital services like Soundcloud and YouTube to proliferate his music with barely any promotional effort. In many ways, it was the same formula that propelled his career from internet ubiquity to household name, childhood star to Big Draco. This formula doesn’t cut it in the streaming era.