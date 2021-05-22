Automators 76: Automating with Alfred

You can find Seasoned Gaming’s review policy here. The world has been overrun by advanced machines, with mere traces and ruins left behind of what was once a thriving human civilization. Retro Machina, the latest adventure from developers Orbit Studio a, tells a tale of a robot exploring a vast, mysterious, and automated retro-futuristic society. Following a system malfunction, our protagonist is rejected from his daily assembly line task within the glass domed Endeavour City, embarking on an adventure in hopes of finding a means of repairing himself. The absence of humans is immediately brought to the players attention, situating them into an isolated and puzzling adventure. Now alone, the curious and cog driven little protagonist begins to piece together fragments of the past, all while confronting numerous robotic threats along the way.