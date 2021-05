James (ankle) is listed as out for Tuesday's game against the Knicks, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports. James is listed as out on the team's official injury report, but that very well may change considering Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported earlier in the day that the 36-year-old is expected to play. It's not 100 percent clear whether James will or will not play Tuesday, but additional updates regarding his status can be expected ahead of Tuesday's game.