Dave Bautista Lets Fans Know Army of the Dead Is Now on Netflix in New Video

By Jamie Jirak
ComicBook
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZack Snyder's latest flick, Army of the Dead, hit theatres this month and it's officially available to watch on Netflix! The movie has been met with fairly decent reviews from critics and currently has a 71% critics score and a 79% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. ComicBook.com's own Charlie Ridgely gave the movie a 4 out of 5 and called it "a gory and glorious triumph." Now that the movie has hit Netflix, its star is making sure fans know to watch. Dave Bautista took to social media last night to celebrate the release.

