WWE's New Funko Pops Include Roman Reigns, Asuka, Rey Mysterio, and More
Funko delighted WWE fans everywhere when they revealed a new wave of WWE Pops, and while there are two legends as part of the war, this one focuses on more of the current superstar roster. The new wave kicks off with a legend though in Jerry The King Lawler, complete with his blue robe and fancy crown. Next, we have the Empress of Tomorrow Asuka, and she comes with her more recent green facepaint look. Next, we have a simply amazing-looking Rey Mysterio, with blue and gold gear and the white mohawk to really set it all off, which you can see for yourself below.comicbook.com