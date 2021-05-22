WWE's New Funko Pops Include Roman Reigns, Asuka, Rey Mysterio, and More

It's almost time for WWE's WrestleMania Backlash, and one of the biggest matches of the night will be the throwdown between Cesaro and Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship. Those who have been tuning into SmackDown know that while Reigns got the better of their feud at first, Cesaro has been a man possessed these last two weeks, and put an exclamation point on this week's episode with a beatdown of not just Reigns but also Jey and Jimmy Uso, giving him all the momentum heading into tonight's match. ComicBook.com had a chance to speak to Cesaro all about tonight's match-up as well as the journey to this long-awaited title shot, the possibility of taking on Jason Statham, and even some G4.