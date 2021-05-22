BTS Broke Their Own World Record Again

Is there anything BTS can't do? Thanks to the world-dominating efforts of the band's Army, BTS once again shattered a global record they had set less than a year ago. The K-Pop phenomenon’s new single “Butter” now holds the title for the most YouTube views in the first 24 hours of a video premiere, according to YouTube’s culture and trends team. The boys premiered the video for their summer bop on Thursday, May 21st at 12 AM ET. 24 hours later it had been viewed a whopping 113 million times. Variety reported that “Butter” also set a new all-time record for the most concurrent viewers, with almost 4 million people tuning in simultaneously to watch the premiere. To put that in perspective, imagine the entire country of Moldova watching the exact same thing, at the same time. Or if your Eeastern European geography is rusty, consider this little factoid: it’s a shitload of people.