newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

BTS Broke Their Own World Record Again

By Abigail Covington
Esquire
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIs there anything BTS can't do? Thanks to the world-dominating efforts of the band's Army, BTS once again shattered a global record they had set less than a year ago. The K-Pop phenomenon’s new single “Butter” now holds the title for the most YouTube views in the first 24 hours of a video premiere, according to YouTube’s culture and trends team. The boys premiered the video for their summer bop on Thursday, May 21st at 12 AM ET. 24 hours later it had been viewed a whopping 113 million times. Variety reported that “Butter” also set a new all-time record for the most concurrent viewers, with almost 4 million people tuning in simultaneously to watch the premiere. To put that in perspective, imagine the entire country of Moldova watching the exact same thing, at the same time. Or if your Eeastern European geography is rusty, consider this little factoid: it’s a shitload of people.

www.esquire.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Simone Biles
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#World Record#Bangtan Boys#Record Time#Video Music#Pop Music#Eeastern European#Esquire#Premiere#Baby Shark#Dynamite#Country#Moldova
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
BTS
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Music
News Break
Army
Related
MusicRegister Citizen

Suga on How BTS Stays Hungry After Conquering the World

With his biting, confessional lyrics, technique-heavy flow that can hit Busta Rhymes-like levels of emotional intensity, extensive production and songwriting credits, and indomitable work ethic, Suga is an indispensable piece of BTS’ collective artistic soul. In April, he sat in his label’s headquarters, wearing a gray knit cap, white mask, and black parka as he spoke about his battles with depression, his songwriting process, staying hungry after conquering the world, and much more.
MusicPosted by
Forbes

RM Is The Third BTS Member To Score Several No. 1 Hits On The World Songs Chart

A brand new song rules this week’s World Digital Song Sales chart, as it opens in first place, beating a handful of other new releases to the top. “Don’t,” a collaborative tune fronted by eAeon and which credits BTS member RM as a featured act, arrives at No. 1, bringing the former act to the highest spot for the first time, while the latter musician has been in that space before.
Beauty & FashionDaily Targum

Hot like summer: BTS' new anthem 'Butter' is breaking records

Just a couple hours before the release of BTS’ new single, “Butter,” the group’s leader RM confessed on social media that he was dying for the chance to sing the song out loud, but was having a hard time biting his tongue to avoid spoiling it. After hearing what is inevitably destined to be the song of the summer, it’s now clear why — “Butter” is an absolute banger and unbelievably catchy.
Musicallkpop.com

"Worldwide It Boy," The massive records set by BTS's V

Time and time again, BTS member V has been recognized as the one and only ‘Worldwide IT boy’ by Korean and international media. His strong influence has not only gained him a huge and loyal fanbase, but he has become the most recognized member of the group. Even RM has acknowledged that V’s unique charms attract casual listeners and transforming them into hardcore army's.
MusicSFGate

BTS' 'Butter' Breaks YouTube Record for 24-Hour Views

The Korean supergroup broke their own record Friday for most YouTube views in the first 24-hours of release with their new English-language single “Butter,” hitting approximately 113 million views by midnight ET, according to the platform’s public views counter. More from Variety. U.S. President Joe Biden Calls Love For K-Pop...
MusicSoompi

BTS Sweeps iTunes Charts All Over The World With “Butter”

BTS is dominating music charts across the globe with their latest song!. On May 21 at 1 p.m. KST, BTS made their highly-anticipated return with the new English-language single “Butter.” Within hours of its release, the song soared to the top of iTunes charts in numerous countries all over the world.
Behind Viral VideosSoompi

BTS Sets New YouTube Premiere Record With “Butter” MV Release

BTS has broken their own record (again) for the biggest YouTube premiere in history!. Like the release of “Dynamite” in August 2020, the music video for “Butter” was revealed on May 21 at 1 p.m. KST through a YouTube premiere, in which viewers watch a new video together. On its official blog, YouTube confirmed that the YouTube premiere of “Butter” drew over 3.9 million concurrent viewers at its peak.
MusicBillboard

BTS' 'Butter' Breaks Spotify Single-Day Streaming Record

"Butter," the brand-new single from BTS, is off to a smooth start. With more than 20.9 million global streams, "Butter" recorded the largest single-day streams for a song in the streaming service's history, a Spotify rep confirmed to Billboard on Sunday (May 23). Spotify, which currently reaches 356 million monthly...
Internetallkpop.com

BTS's V breaks record for the fastest to 6M likes on Instagram

BTS's V has a very strong influence over social media despite sharing an account with 6 other members. Although V is hardly active on SNS, his presence is gigantic and keeps growing at an exhilarating rate. V's concept picture for 'Butter' broke many records and proved his dominance and popularity....
Entertainmentmymodernmet.com

Guy Breaks His Own World Record by Balancing 1,512 Jenga Pieces on a Single Block

Playing the classic Jenga game would test the nerves of even the most steady-handed individuals. However, one guy named Kelvin (aka the Menga Man) has mastered the art of stacking the wooden pieces. He creates Jenga towers of all shapes and sizes that precariously balance long enough for him to snap a photo. The Jenga genius has even managed to break his own world record—he recently stacked 1,512 pieces on top of one single block.
Musicmovin925.com

BTS announces two-day livestream event; “Butter” breaks YouTube records

After delivering their debut performance of their new song, “Butter,” at the Billboard Music Awards Sunday night, BTS has announced a brand-new two-day livestream event. The event, called BTS 2021 MUSTER SOWOOZOO, will be held in celebration of the 8th anniversary of BTS and their fans, known as ARMY. The first show will take place Sunday, June 13, and the second show — dubbed the WORLD TOUR VERSION — will take place Monday, June 14 and feature some of the K-pop group’s foreign language songs.
MusicBillboard

BTS' 'Butter' Churns Out Two Impressive New YouTube Records

The premiere of the video for BTS' "Butter" has shattered a number of records at YouTube in its first weekend. According to data provided by YouTube, the "Butter" video set a new all-time 24-hour record of 108.2 million views, which, of course, breaks the band's own previous record of 101.1 million views for their first English-language hit, "Dynamite."
CelebritiesThe Sun US

What time does Butter come out by BTS?

THE world's biggest boyband, BTS, recently teased a new single online much to the delight of fans. The initial teaser for BTS' new song song was released on May 18, 2021. The song will release at the following times across different time zones in the U.S.:. Pacific time: 9 p.m....
MusicETOnline.com

Duran Duran, BTS and More to Perform at 2021 Billboard Music Awards

Duran Duran will be making their performance debut at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards. The British pop-rock sensation will take the BBMA stage for the very first time, with a remote performance from London, England. Duran Duran will perform their brand-new, soon-to-be-revealed song, and will be joined by Blur’s Graham...
Celebritiesallkpop.com

BTS has rockstar vibes in photo for their BBMA performance

The official Twitter account of the Billboard Music Awards posted this picture, and ARMY has gone insane (once again):. We can appreciate their rockstar vibes in a closer look, mostly from the end of the 70s to the beginning of the 80s. From their appearance to the stage, which is most likely the one where they are going to perform remotely from Seoul, here are some highlights (and YES, I'm also talking about Yoongi's one):
MusicLaredo Morning Times

BTS Plot Two-Day 'Muster Sowoozoo' Livestream Event

BTS have announced a special two-day online streaming event, Muster Sowoozoo, which will take place June 13th and 14th. The event will celebrate the eighth anniversary of BTS, their 2014 debut, Dark and Wild, and their fanbase, the Army. Few details about what the event will entail were released, although there will be a livestream event on June 13th, followed by a World Tour Version on the 14th, which will feature BTS performing some of their foreign-language songs.
Musicwfav951.com

BTS To Celebrate Their Anniverssary With A Live-Streaming Event

BTS plans to commemorate their eighth anniversary with a two-day, online, live-streaming event. According to a press release, BTS 2021 MUSTER SOWOOZOO will celebrate both the band and ARMY on June 13th and 14th. The latter date will be the “world tour version,” featuring some of the act’s foreign language songs. Tickets go on sale Wednesday (May 26th).