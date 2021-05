Mainers have MacGyvered some pretty neat stuff over the years, and in his new book, Downeast Genius, Colby College historian Earl Smith tells the stories of that stuff — scores of significant inventions, connected in various ways to Maine, from the 19th and 20th centuries. “Thomas Edison once said all anyone needed to invent something was a good imagination and a pile of junk,” Smith writes. “As things turned out, imagination and creativity have always been essential qualities for survival in Maine, and the ingrained habits of ‘saving up’ and ‘making do’ inevitably produce heaps of junk.”