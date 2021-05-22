Unsolved murder mystery in Innisfil

According to a press release from the Maine State Police, an arrest has been made in connection with the murder of 20 year old Janet Brochu. According to the Dark Downeast podcast, on Christmas Eve of 1987, Brochu was out with some friends. The group had reportedly started the night at a local bowling alley. They men a couple of men at a neighboring lane. Hitting it off, they agreed to meet up with the men at a local bar on Waterville's concourse. As Brochu was only 20 years old, and the legal drinking age in Maine at the time was 21, she was kicked out of the bar. One of the men said he would make sure she got home. But, she was feeling like she was going to throw up, so he refused to give her a ride. That was the last time Brochu was seen alive.