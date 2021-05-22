Illinois Basketball: Illini zeroing in on 2022 point guard Dillon Mitchell
The Illinois basketball recruiting spree continues, as 2022 guard Dillon Mitchell becomes one of the Orange and Blue’s latest offers. Mitchell becomes one of the newest 2022 targets that the Illini are looking to pursue. At 6-foot-8, 180 pounds, the small forward and guard was offered by Illinois on May 18, adding to a long list of looks for the four-star recruit. Other schools of note include Auburn, Ohio State, Miami (FL), Penn State, and Texas A&M, to name a few.writingillini.com