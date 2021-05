Gold attracts investors as Bitcoin continues to deteriorate. Money managers resume adding to their gold positions. XAU/USD has Personal consumption expenditure data in focus. Gold prices moved higher for a third consecutive week as the yellow metal continued to attract institutional and retail traders’ attention. The bullish price action comes amid a painful drop in Bitcoin, with the cryptocurrency sinking over 20% as of Friday afternoon. Investors have speculated that Bitcoin may serve as an inflation hedge, although that narrative is being put to the test, and, so far, it appears to be failing.