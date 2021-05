KENT — The year was 1943 and Larry Rivkin was commissioned in the U.S. Army Air Corps in the 406th squadron, flying over the Bay of Biscay. “All the B-24 bomber planes were painted black so we wouldn’t be seen when we flew at night. However, the fokkers (German fighter planes) found us,” said Rivkin, a Kent resident who recently turned 100. “The pilot got us back to base safely but we wound up with three engines instead of four. That was the only time that anybody ever shot at us.”