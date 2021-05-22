‘I Would Like Proof of Her Death Sent to Me’: Defendant Accused of Hiring Hitman to Murder Woman Who Turned Down His ‘Sexually Aggressive’ Advances

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit ruled that peer pressure to join a school’s anti-gun protest is a far cry from a First Amendment violation. After the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, many schools across the country began to hold anti-gun protests. School District No. 1J in Portland, Ore., was one such school district. The district organized student walkouts during a special “protest period;” while students had the choice to opt out, they were expected to participate. Those who did opt out were not punished by the district, but some claimed to have experienced bullying and social ostracism from their peers. When their parents complained, the school district took no action.