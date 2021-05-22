‘I Would Like Proof of Her Death Sent to Me’: Defendant Accused of Hiring Hitman to Murder Woman Who Turned Down His ‘Sexually Aggressive’ Advances
A man in Beverly Hills, Calif. stands accused of hiring a hitman to kill a woman he barely knew after she tried to break off an essentially nonexistent relationship. Scott Quinn Berkett, 24, was arrested without incident on Friday and charged in a murder-for-hire plot against an unnamed female victim, according to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ).lawandcrime.com