Beverly Hills, CA

‘I Would Like Proof of Her Death Sent to Me’: Defendant Accused of Hiring Hitman to Murder Woman Who Turned Down His ‘Sexually Aggressive’ Advances

By Colin Kalmbacher
Posted by 
Law & Crime
Law & Crime
 2 days ago
A man in Beverly Hills, Calif. stands accused of hiring a hitman to kill a woman he barely knew after she tried to break off an essentially nonexistent relationship. Scott Quinn Berkett, 24, was arrested without incident on Friday and charged in a murder-for-hire plot against an unnamed female victim, according to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ).

