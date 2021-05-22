Assistance with all things auto

Try your hand at maintaining your own car with a little help from the BWG Library with these free online resources. Find links to these and many more digital resources. Auto Repair Source provides the most accurate, authoritative and up-to-date service and repair information for thousands of domestic and imported vehicles. Includes step-by-step repair information, diagrams, maintenance schedules, parts and labour estimates, service bulletins and recalls, and more. Simply visit the website, enter your automobile information and select a vehicle to get started!