Building Seattle, brick by video game brick: City rises in Minecraft as part of immense project
Rome wasn’t inbuilt a day, the saying goes. However hey, Seattle was inbuilt a month! No less than a giant chunk of it was — in Minecraft. A powerful effort by a set of geeks who’re into Microsoft’s block-by-block online game might be seen in new movies that popped up on Reddit this month. The 1:1-scale recreation of the town is a part of the bigger “Build the Earth” undertaking by which Minecraft builders plan to recreate the whole planet and all of its locations.lvhspiratepress.org