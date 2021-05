Monday Night Social at Red Martini is a must attend weekly event. This is where Entertainment, Fashion, and Hospitality all meet creating an unforgettable experience. Mondays nights has never been so good, with Mix Master Dave taking party goers on a musical journey on the best of top 40 music of today to the 90's from Hip Hop to Pop to trap and back - there's not one dull boring moment. Plus we have drinks, hookahs, patio area, and the sexiest group of people from all backgrounds and all professions coming to Red Martini for this spectacular night! Ladies in free before 12am midnight. Fellas RSVP now to get on the reminder list.