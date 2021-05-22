Top 10 Best Vandor Fans 2021

Temperatures are rising so it’s time to invest in some lightweight kit: these technical tops and comfy tees will help keep you cool. They’re not joking when they say ‘lightweight’: this tee is gossamer light, and perfect for long running when you don’t want to be distracted by anything other than the trail ahead. The cut is slightly fitted, but with enough room for movement and layering, and is a great length with small side slits. Meanwhile, the tech is spot on, wicking sweat away effortlessly. It washes well, with no degradation of fabric or performance, and dries super quickly. The featherlight fabric packs away into a tiny handful, so this is an ideal choice for trail kit essentials. Made from 52% recycled fabrics and Fair Trade Certified sewn, this hits the eco and ethical nails on the head too. Now available in charcoal grey and a lush blue, but we’re rather taken with our canary yellow version. Not all tees are created equal…