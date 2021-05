Ahead of the 2021 NFL Draft taking place, Pittsburg Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster made it clear that he hoped the team would ultimately select former Alabama running back Najee Harris in the first round. Smith-Schuster ultimately got his wish as the Steelers picked Harris 24th overall in the first round. Since the Harris selection was made on Thursday night, Smith-Schuster has talked about the team having the former Alabama running back on the team now, and what that means.