Leicester v Tottenham: injuries and expected line-ups

By Thomas Bradley Alderman
FanSided
FanSided
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeicester City play Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday in a crunch game. Foxes of Leicester predicts the teams’ starting XIs using injury news and previous choices. Without being the voice of doom, FoL will quickly just explain why failure to enter Champions League in 2021/22 may be slightly disastrous for the Foxes. First of all, Brendan Rodgers is apparently being eyed up by Tottenham as a potential new manager, as per Daily Mail. UCL qualification would surely help retain the boss on Filbert Way.

