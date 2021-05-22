newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
West Chicago, IL

17 homes sold in West Chicago, Illinois with a median home sale price of $235,000 in November 2020

By DuPage Policy Journal
dupagepolicyjournal.com
 4 days ago

These are the top 10 home sales for West Chicago, Illinois in November 2020, according to BlockShopper.com. In November 2020, there were 17 homes sold, with a median home sale price of $235,000 in West Chicago. Top 10 home sales in West Chicago for November 2020. BuyerAddressSale Price. 399 Wegner...

dupagepolicyjournal.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
West Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Real Estate
Local
Illinois Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Sales#Median#Oak#November#Blockshopper Com#Vinita Pak1323#Stockberry Lane#Yessica#Nikki Chaffin645 Oak Ave#Sale#Hampton Course#Fieldcrest Drive
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Related
West Chicago, ILPosted by
Daily Herald

Bid Notice: THE DUPAGE AIRPORT...

Bid Notice: THE DUPAGE AIRPORT AUTHORITY IS SOLICITING SEALED BIDS FOR BUILDING RE-ROOFING PROJECTS AT THREE (3) FACILITIES LOCATED IN WEST CHICAGO, IL. All bidders are required to attend a MANDATORY PRE-BID MEETING to be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday May 26, 2021 in the 3rd Floor Conference Room of the DuPage Flight Center located at 2700 International Drive in West Chicago, IL. Bid documents may be obtained by contacting Nicole Forbear, DuPage Airport Authority 2700 International Drive, Suite 200 West Chicago, IL 60185 M-F 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. nforbear@dupageairport.com - 630-208-6196 or at www.dupageairport.com/bids All contracts for the construction of public works are subject to the Illinois Prevailing Wage Act (820 ILCS 130/1, et seq.) Bids will be accepted until 2:00 p.m. CST on June 4, 2021 Published in Daily Herald May 17, 2021 (4563769) , posted 05/17/2021.
Illinois StateMagic 95.1

Portion of West Illinois Avenue closed in Carterville

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WJPF) — A portion of West Illinois Avenue in Carterville is closed until further notice due to a partially collapsed sewer drain. The problem was found Monday morning. City leaders say it’s likely that West Illinois Avenue between Division and Olive streets will be closed until at least...
Illinois Statepontiacdailyleader.com

Weekend numbers indicate Illinois moving closer to Phase 5

It should not take long to see how well the residents of Illinois have reacted to the bridging process as the state moves closer to Phase 5. It is likely there should be data provided by the end week in the form of new cases being reported. If the trend...
Waukegan, ILWGNtv.com

Frost again across the Chicago area early this Wednesday morning

Under the influence of cool high pressure centered over Wisconsin, light winds and clear skies, temperatures again dropped into the upper 20s and lower to middle 30s across northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana verifying the Frost Advisory that was in effect early this Wednesday morning. Lowest reading at a northeast Illinois airport was 29-degrees at Waukegan, lowest in northwest Indiana 32-degrees at Rensselaer and lowest across the border in Wisconsin was Burlington at 28-degrees. We will probably experience one more cool morning Thursday as the high pressure slowly modifies and drifts east.
Chicago, ILWGNtv.com

Frosty Saturday morning across the Chicago area

Early this Saturday morning under cold Canadian-source high pressure, mostly clear skies and light winds, the Frost Advisory verified at many Chicago locations in northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana. Low temperatures at area airport locations ranged from the mid 20s to the mid 30s – lowest was 26-degrees at Aurora/Sugar Grove, followed closely by Freeport west of Rockford at 27 and 29 at Lansing.. The close-in heat of the city was enough to hold O’Hare and Midway lows at 37-degrees.