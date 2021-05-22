17 homes sold in West Chicago, Illinois with a median home sale price of $235,000 in November 2020

Bid Notice: THE DUPAGE AIRPORT AUTHORITY IS SOLICITING SEALED BIDS FOR BUILDING RE-ROOFING PROJECTS AT THREE (3) FACILITIES LOCATED IN WEST CHICAGO, IL. All bidders are required to attend a MANDATORY PRE-BID MEETING to be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday May 26, 2021 in the 3rd Floor Conference Room of the DuPage Flight Center located at 2700 International Drive in West Chicago, IL. Bid documents may be obtained by contacting Nicole Forbear, DuPage Airport Authority 2700 International Drive, Suite 200 West Chicago, IL 60185 M-F 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. nforbear@dupageairport.com - 630-208-6196 or at www.dupageairport.com/bids All contracts for the construction of public works are subject to the Illinois Prevailing Wage Act (820 ILCS 130/1, et seq.) Bids will be accepted until 2:00 p.m. CST on June 4, 2021 Published in Daily Herald May 17, 2021 (4563769) , posted 05/17/2021.