The final day of this weekend’s County Championship action saw Chris Rushworth break a record for Durham while rain-affected two games around the country. With the visitors requiring a target of 423 to win, they started the day’s play on 60/0 with Daryl Mitchell (62 off 72) being the first man out with the score on 79 as he was caught by Jack Burnham off the bowling of Mark Wood before Tom Fell would be LBW to Brydon Carse for 1. Jack Haynes would be the next to go for 24 as he was caught by Bedingham off the bowling of Chris Rushworth, that wicket seeing him take the Durham record for first-class wickets with Haynes being his 528th in red-ball cricket.