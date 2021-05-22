With a rare opportunity, the Sixers find themselves with the most enviable road to the Finals

“Extinction is the rule. Survival is the exception.” - Carl Sagan. It’s been twenty years since Allen Iverson led the Philadelphia 76ers to the NBA Finals. It’s been 38 since Dr. J and Moses Malone led this team to win a chip in ‘83. That was the same year the team’s current head coach, Doc Rivers, nicknamed after said Doctor, was drafted by the Hawks. Opportunities like the one this Sixers team has now simply don’t come around very often. Look closely at the overall NBA playoff bracket and it becomes a visual didactic for how much disappointment exists in the world of sports.