The Tyrrell County 5th Sunday Night Singspiration is back on schedule for Sunday, May 30 at 6:30 p.m. at Cabin Swamp Church of Christ in Columbia. This follows almost a year-and-a-half of cancellations due to the COVID-19 pandemic with restrictions on distancing, meeting size and mask requirements. For some local churches, this will be their first outing and first group singing since the COVID-19 began to spread.