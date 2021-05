Aaron Beresin, owner and founder of Corolla Beach Services, is looking forward to his company’s first full, and busy, rental season here on the Outer Banks. As one of the first Corolla companies to utilize the public beach accesses, dozens of repeat guests pre-book his beach set-up service. By providing this stress-free amenity to guests who are vacationing any distance from the beach, Corolla Beach Services is available to all communities from Ocean Hill to Pine Island.