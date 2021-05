VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2021 / iMetal Resources, Inc. (TSXV:IMR)(OTCBB:ADTFF)(FRANKFURT:A7V2) ('iMetal' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that it has arranged a non-brokered private placement (the 'Private Placement') of units (each, a 'Unit') and FT shares (each, a 'FT Share') for gross proceeds of up to $2,000,000. Units will be priced at $0.10 per Unit and will consist of one common share in the capital of the Company (a 'Share') and one transferable share purchase warrant (a 'Warrant'). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase an additional Share at an exercise price of $0.20 for a period of 24 months following the closing date of the Private Placement. FT Shares will be priced at $0.13 per FT Share and will qualify as a 'flow-through share' within the meaning of subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada).