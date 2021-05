Joëlle Auert and Meleckidzedeck Khayesi are Technical Officers in the World Health Organization (WHO) Safety and Mobility Unit. Road traffic crashes are the leading cause of death among people aged 5 to 29 years and are among the 10 leading causes of death in all age groups. Low- and middle-income countries are heavily affected, accounting for 93 per cent of all road traffic deaths.1 This article examines how the United Nations system is working to improve road safety throughout the world, and how safer roads can contribute to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.