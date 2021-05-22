Crowd-sourcing platform allows Elizabethtown Area meeting participants to share ideas

When: Elizabethtown Area school board meeting, May 11, via Zoom. What happened: The public was asked the question, “What are some of the ‘silver linings’ or positives that have emerged from the pandemic that you would like the Elizabethtown Area School District to carry over into the next school year?” Within four minutes, 49 people had weighed in, and those responses received over 900 ratings by the participants. This rapid, voluminous exchange happened because of a crowd-sourcing platform called ThoughtExchange. The two top-rated answers were a “big thank you” to educators and school staff for helping students succeed and to continue holding school board meetings remotely.