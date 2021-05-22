newsbreak-logo
17-Year-Old Anastasia Gorbenko Cracks Israeli 200 IM Record Again with 2:09.99

By Spencer Penland
swimswam.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGorbenko swam faster on the fly, back, and breast 50s during finals, but was slightly slower on freestyle. Stock photo via Mike Lewis/Ola Vista Photography. Israeli star Anastasia Gorbenko, 17, broke yet another Israeli Record at these European Championships. Gorbenko won Gold in the women’s 200 IM, tearing to a new personal best of 2:09.99. Gorbenko entered the meet with a lifetime best of 2:11.92, which she swam at the 2019 World Championships in Gwangju, South Korea, and stood as the Israeli Record until this morning. In semifinals, Gorbenko clocked a 2:10.35, breaking her own record by 1.57 seconds.

