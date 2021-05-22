Logic, Madlib's MadGic Collaboration Release New Song 'Raddest Dad'

Sons of Kemet‘s new album Black to the Future, which is currently our Album of the Week, is out today via Impulse! Records. It’s the group’s third album, and features guest appearances from the likes of Moor Mother, Angel Bat Dawid, Kojey Radical, D Double E, Joshua Idehen and Lianne La Havas. It also alternately features some of the UK jazz group’s most stunning ballads and most intense moments of dissonance. The band also plans to tour behind the album in early 2022, and you can check out those dates below. In the meantime, you can stream Sons of Kemet’s Black to the Future in its entirety below.