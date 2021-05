As the Biden administration struggles to forge a compromise with the Republicans to create a commission to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection, it may pay to think about the referendum that just ended 30 years of “pacted” democracy in Chile. For three decades, that country has struggled to escape the heritage of the authoritarian government that was nominally defeated in 1989 — but its leaders have been obstructed by a series of institutional and policy compromises that were made to keep reaction at bay in 1990. These compromises have cost the country dearly. Although the Jan. 6 insurrection was not as grave a threat to democracy as the Chilean military, it cannot be effectively met with a politics of compromise.