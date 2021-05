Makeup can completely transform a costume. Wigs are usually very expensive, but very necessary parts of your costume. Make sure your costume is clean and ironed before you go!. Whether you’ve been intrigued by cosplayers you see on social media, you’re wanting to enhance your cosplay game, or you’re just planning for a costume party, you probably have been wondering how to stand out from other costumes. There is no doubt people tend to go for the same costumes (Harley Quinn, Raven, and so on), but you always want to feel like yours stands out. That’s why we’re giving you 8 simple, but transformative tricks to elevate your costume for any occasion!