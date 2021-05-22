newsbreak-logo
Games Workshop Rumor Engine: ‘Visions of Beasts’ – What’s In My Pockets

belloflostsouls.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Visions of Beasts continue with another teasers from the future. Come check out what this visions is packing. The Narrative is continuing once again as Lord-Ordinator Verrinus Longsight has once again pushed some buttons and turned some knobs. Only this time, the Rumor Engine have spat out yet another rune. This time it’s an “H” which means so far we’ve had a “T” and an “H” for the runes. But for now – on to the teaser.

www.belloflostsouls.net
