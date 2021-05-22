Games Workshop Rumor Engine: ‘Visions of Beasts’ – What’s In My Pockets

Goatboy here, just back from my the Alamo GT in San Antonio TX, with the list that went all the way. Take a look at who’s rising in the 40K Meta!. The calm before the Adeptus Mechanicus storm comes in and complicates the tabletop. I will have a quick bit of thoughts on that new book (holy crap is it hard) but let’s go over the top lists from The Alamo GT, with had over 100 players duking it out. First of all congrats to Sean Nayden in his quest to win the TCC belt by crushing as many Texas events as he can. I love the idea of him coming into events like some kind of Macho Man ready to bring the pain with his Aeldari nonsense. Big congrats to him. Let’s look at his list – which has been mostly the same with the release of the new DE book.