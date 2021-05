A series of new rising units are showing up to even the odds in the face of the 40K Drukhari tidalwave. We are seeing more and more tournaments start to pop up as many places are slowly returning to normal activities. Drukhari continue to do well. I believe that they have a 70% win rate at this point, but there are other aspects of the tournament scene that I want to look at. One good thing about the new edition is that many players are still working on what they think will work in their meta. I believe I have spoken before about how different areas can have a drastically different type of meta than another area.