It's a red-hot real estate market — so why are home sales plunging?

Annual home price growth in the US accelerated to a 9.2% rate – the fastest 12-month rate recorded since before the COVID-19 outbreak. Month over month, the national median estimated price for single-family and condominium homes rose by 10.4% to $277,356 in April, according to the Radian Home Price Index (HPI). Since the start of the pandemic lockdowns in March 2020, the average home in the US has appreciated by more than $20,000. Home price growth over the past year has increased homeowner equity levels by more than $1.5 trillion.