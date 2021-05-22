The Boys Season 3: Release Date, Story And Strong Details Below !!

While we're not looking to throw any bad mojo into the "Karmasphere," we've been feeling cautiously optimistic about the production updates we've been getting from a number of shows that have either cross their season/series filming finish line or are moving towards it at a pretty steady pace. Thankfully, we can now add Amazon Prime's The Boys to that list, with series star Laz Alonso (aka Mother's Milk) offering some very promising updates and teases. During a recent interview with Collider in support of his upcoming film The Wrath of Man, revealed that production is rolling along with no COVID-related pauses and a strict on-set testing regiment and that they were "between one-fourth of the way through and halfway through" shooting Season 3. But there has been one big difference in that showrunner and executive producer Eric Kripke hasn't been able to be on set because of COVID-related travel restrictions between U.S. and Canada. Here's a look at some other highlights: