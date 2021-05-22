Expedia chairman attacks Apple's 'disgusting' 30% commission fee
Barry Diller, the chairman of IAC and Expedia, spoke against Apple's App Store fee on Friday, accusing the iPhone maker of overcharging companies with its 30% App Store fee. An interview with Diller, chairman of the two companies, featured remarks attacking Apple and its policies on Friday. According to the chairman, companies that exist in the App Store are "overcharged in a disgusting manner." — "The idea that they actually justify it by saying We spend all this money protecting our little App Store. I mean, it's criminal," said Dillerspeaking to CNBC. "Well, it will be criminal."appleinsider.com