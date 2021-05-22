newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Expedia chairman attacks Apple's 'disgusting' 30% commission fee

By Malcolm Owen
Apple Insider
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBarry Diller, the chairman of IAC and Expedia, spoke against Apple's App Store fee on Friday, accusing the iPhone maker of overcharging companies with its 30% App Store fee. An interview with Diller, chairman of the two companies, featured remarks attacking Apple and its policies on Friday. According to the chairman, companies that exist in the App Store are "overcharged in a disgusting manner." — "The idea that they actually justify it by saying We spend all this money protecting our little App Store. I mean, it's criminal," said Dillerspeaking to CNBC. "Well, it will be criminal."

appleinsider.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barry Diller
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Insider#Apple News#Expedia Inc#Iac#Iphone#The App Store#Cnbc#Match Com#Match Group#Senate#Epic Games#Appleinsider Daily#Company#Transactions#Anticompetitive Conduct#Apple Ceotim Cook#Money#Criminal#Attacks#Policies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Apple
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
News Break
Podcast
Related
Oakland, CAsandiegouniontribune.com

Judge digs into Apple app store policies as Epic trial ends

SAN RAMON, Calif. — The judge who will decide a case challenging Apple’s stranglehold on its iPhone app store indicated on Monday she would like to promote more competition but without dismantling a commission system that reaps billions of dollars for the technology powerhouse. U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers...
Internettribuneledgernews.com

Pro-Palestine Facebook users hit app with mass 1-star rating campaign

May 25—LONDON — Facebook was slammed on Sunday with a coordinated social media campaign launched by pro-Palestine activists in an attempt to push down the Facebook app's ranking on Apple's App Store and Android's Google Play. The campaign was launched in solidarity with Palestinians and in response to Facebook's censorship...
Technologystratechery.com

App Store Arguments

Arguments in Epic Games, Inc. v. Apple Inc. wrapped up yesterday; Judge Yvonne Gonzales Rogers noted she had thousands of documents to pore over, but hoped to issue a decision within the next few months. I think there is a strong chance that Apple prevails, for reasons I’ll explain below, but that doesn’t mean the trial has been waste of time: it has cast into stark relief the different arguments that pertain to the App Store, and not all of them have to do with the law.
Businessbizjournals

Expedia hires executives from Apple, Verizon amid organizational shakeup

Seattle-based Expedia Group has added Rathi Murthy, former Verizon Media chief technology officer, and Jon Gieselman, Apple's former head of marketing, to its executive leadership team, the company announced Monday. Murthy will join Expedia as chief technology officer and president of Expedia Services, while Gieselman will serve as as president of Expedia Brands.
Cell PhonesApple Insider

Ad executives: App Store Search Tab Ads 'dreadful' and too expensive

According to several advertising experts, Apple's newly launched App Store Search Tabs Ads don't compare well to the company's other ad products. The Search Tab Ads, which Apple launched earlier in May, offer a new slot for advertising that features prominently in App Store searches. But several ad executives told Business Insider on Monday that the feature appears to be "dreadful" from a return-on-investment perspective.
Cell PhonesApple Insider

Apple releases iOS 14.6 and iPadOS 14.6 to the public

Apple has released iOS 14.6 and iPadOS 14.6 with paid podcast subscriptions, and Apple Card Family. iOS 14.6 and iPadOS 14.6 are media focused releases with changes to Apple Podcasts and Apple Music being the headlining features. Apple has already begun the iOS 14.7 beta cycle signaling that the company still isn't done with updates despite WWDC being right around the corner.
BusinessSilicon Republic

Tim Cook defends Apple’s App Store as Epic trial winds down

Apple and Epic Games will make their final arguments today in a case that could have a major impact on how the App Store operates. Apple chief executive Tim Cook defended the iPhone maker’s App Store policies when he took the stand in the company’s court case against Epic Games.
Technologyrealclearpolicy.com

The Epic Trial to Squeeze More Profits from Apple

Over the last few weeks, gamers and journalists alike have been on the edge of their keyboards, listening to the California Courts conference line for the Epic v. Apple trial. The once-underdog Epic Games is now a 28.7 billion dollar company and stakeholder in a court case against the established Apple App Store.
Businessinvezz.com

Apple will ‘lose the war’ against Epic

Apple should wins it ongoing legal case against the video game maker Epic. Charging different rates on App Store opens the door for government to step in and regulate rates. App Store is a critical part of the company’s services business that generates more than $50 billion annually. Apple Inc...
Businessmediapost.com

Tim Cook Defends App Store Policies

Apple CEO Tim Cook on Friday defended the company's tight App Store policies, telling a federal judge that the company's rules for apps benefit consumers as well as developers. At the start of his four-hour long testimony, Cook told U.S. District Court Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers in Oakland that the...
Businesstechgig.com

Apple CEO mentions the threat profile of the App Store

Apple CEO Tim Cook told the court about the policies used in the App Store ensuring to not abuse the apps and their power. needs to take control of the threat profiles. Whereas, the Fortnite game maker claims it to be the Apple abuses with the monopoly. CEO Cook took...