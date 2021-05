NEW ORLEANS — Appalachian State’s Gabby Buruato and Kenzie Longanecker were named to the All-Sun Belt softball second team, the league announced Monday. Buruato, a Draughn High 2016 graduate and former conference player of the year at the prep level, made her mark this season as one of the most consistent Mountaineers at the plate. In conference play, the right fielder had a team-high 20 hits including two doubles and two triples, with her three total triples ranking tied for second in the league.