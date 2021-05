WASHINGTON -- The Senate voted 55-44 Tuesday to confirm Chiquita Brooks-LaSure as administrator of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). Nominations for a position like CMS administrator are not usually controversial, but these are unusual times. Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) explained on the Senate floor Monday that he would vote against Brooks-LaSure not because she wasn't qualified, but because "the Biden administration has taken the unprecedented step of rescinding an agreement with my state and the previous administration to maintain the stability of our state's Medicaid program."