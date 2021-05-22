25 Years of Mission: Impossible: High Stakes Stunts, Dense Plotting and Tom Cruise
Ricky Church on the 25th anniversary of the Mission: Impossible movie franchise…. “Your mission, should you choose to accept it.” 25 years ago today those words were uttered as the action-spy genre was given a shot in the arm with a big screen revitalization of the Mission: Impossible franchise. Based on the 1960s TV series the first film, directed by Brian De Palma, brought Tom Cruise to the franchise as lead hero Ethan Hunt, the best of the CIA’s Impossible Mission Force, as he was framed and sought to uncover the real culprit. Since then, whenever a Mission: Impossible film has been released it has acted as an event with action-packed sequences, mostly interesting plots and, of course, high stake stunts performed by Tom Cruise himself.www.flickeringmyth.com