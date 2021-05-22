25 Years of Mission: Impossible: High Stakes Stunts, Dense Plotting and Tom Cruise

Screenwriters David Koepp and Robert Towne infuse Mission: Impossible with several thrilling action sequences. However, they’re few and far between. It isn’t the Mission: Impossible that we’re used to today. Koepp and Towne dominantly saturate the film with needless exposition, a conscious decision that gives the film its unmistakable erratic pacing. Yet the biggest flaw of Mission: Impossible is sitting through all of this dull exposition when you figured out the twist. It’s so easy to guess the mole’s identity despite their attempts to camouflage who it is. Visually, the signs are all there for you to figure it out. To put it differently, it’s equivalent to Koepp and Towne leaving arrows in a maze telling you to “head this way to the exit.” Ultimately, the film has a hard time defining its stakes.